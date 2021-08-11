Before Mets-Nationals series, Juan Soto posts cryptic message about New York and his future

Juan Soto trots around bases

As the Mets and Nationals look ahead to a Wednesday doubleheader after being postponed on Tuesday, Washington star OF Juan Soto put up a very cryptic Instagram post that could get some heads turning.

Take a look:

Translating that caption to English, it roughly says, "Let God move the chips for you, we can't do it alone."

Then, the hashtags saying #future, #bigapple, and #dream make it even more interesting.

Of course, this could just be Soto talking about being in New York for the series and his dream of playing in the big leagues. But future is another story.

Two of the Nationals' top players -- Max Scherzer and Trea Turner -- were dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline. So Soto, the 22-year-old phenom, is the only one left of that trifecta. The Nats are rebuilding now, and Soto is certainly a player to do that around.

And for Mets fans salivating that this could mean Soto wants to play in New York one day, remember that he still has three years of arbitration left before he's a free agent. It would take a literal house to deal for him.

So read into it as you wish, but as the Mets head into a crucial series against a division rival, Soto has already made things interesting before the first pitch was thrown.