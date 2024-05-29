Mets muster just three hits in 3-0 loss to Dodgers in Game 2 of doubleheader

The Mets' offense could only muster three singles and struck out 10 times as they were shut out by the Dodgers, 3-0, in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader at Citi Field.

After dropping both games on Tuesday, New York is now 22-32 on the season and 11-18 at home.

Here are the takeaways...

-In Game 1, it took the Dodgers eight innings to score their first run but it wouldn't take them nearly as long in Game 2. Will Smith turned on a 92 mph fastball from Jose Quintana to deposit his seventh home run of the season into the left-field stands.

Miguel Rojas hit an RBI double in the second over the head of Harrison Bader to allow Andy Pages to score from first. Miguel Vargas launched a solo shot in the sixth inning, his first longball of his season, to extend the lead to the game's final margin.

-The Dodgers' three runs were more than enough for starter Gavin Stone. The 25-year-old righty mowed through a listless Mets lineup. The only blemishes on Stone's ledger were two bloop singles, one from Mark Vientos and the other from Francisco Lindor, and a Brandon Nimmo single.

Stone pitched seven shutout innings (87 pitches/63 strikes) giving up just the three hits and zero walks. He struck out a career-high seven batters.

-Quintana was solid. Despite giving up the two homers, he didn't give up much as he gave the Mets six innings of three-run ball. The veteran southpaw gave up eight hits but didn't walk a batter while striking out three batters.

Dedniel Nunez, the 27th man for the doubleheader, pitched two clean innings for the Mets bullpen.

Game MVP: Gavin Stone

Stone was unhittable, at least that's how the Mets made him look. Mets batters struck out looking quite a bit and he kept them off-balanced and a Met didn't get to second base.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets and Dodgers complete their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m.

David Peterson will return from the IL to make his first start of the season. James Paxton (5-0, 3.49 ERA) will be on the mound for the Dodgers.