Mets move Sunday's game against Dodgers to 5:10 p.m.
The Mets announced a new start time for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The series finale at Citi Field, with first pitch originally scheduled for 1:40 p.m., has been moved to 5:10 p.m. because of rain in the area.
"All tickets for the originally scheduled 1:40 p.m. start will be good for the 5:10 p.m. game this evening," the Mets said.
Parking lots open at 2:10 p.m. and gates open at 3:10 p.m.
New York "will provide additional updates this afternoon regarding weather and field conditions."
After Saturday's 5-1 loss, the Mets (42-50) aim to avoid a sweep at the hands of the NL West-leading Dodgers (53-38) as RHPs Max Scherzer (8-3, 4.31 ERA) and Bobby Miller (5-1, 4.50 ERA) take the mound.