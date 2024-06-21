Mets move Severino to Sunday, Peterson to face Yankees

CHICAGO — A pitching matchup for the ages was planned for the 2024 Subway Series opener. Former Yankees Luis Severino, now sporting a beard and wearing blue and orange in Queens as a member of the Mets, was set to face his former teammate, reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole, on Tuesday at Citi Field.

But the Mets looked at the right-handed heavy lineup of the Chicago Cubs and decided to move Severino’s next start up by two days to Sunday night. The right-hander will get the series finale at Wrigley Field while left-hander David Peterson will start Tuesday against the Yankees.

“It’s matchup-based,” manager Carlos Mendoza said Friday morning at Wrigley Field. “We felt like it was better [to have him] throwing to righties against this lineup and then have the two lefties against the Yankees.”

Left-hander Sean Manaea will get the start in the second game of the Subway Series on Wednesday night.

It’s a disappointing move for the fans and the city, and even for Severino too, but every game is becoming increasingly important for the Mets as they continue to play their way back into Wild Card contention. With the Mets and Cubs only a single game behind the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card race, a series win at the friendly confines would give the Mets an edge over the Cubs in the standings. The two teams previously split a series at Citi Field in April.

The Subway Series is no doubt important for many reasons — especially since the Yankees own the best record in the league — but this NL matchup is an opportunity for the Mets to gain ground in the postseason standings.

Severino took the news in stride, telling Mendoza that he’s willing to do whatever the club deems best for the team.

“I checked with him a couple of days ago just to make sure health-wise, he was good to go because he’s going to go on regular rest,” Mendoza said. “And then talking to Petey, we gave them our reasons why and what we’re thinking. They’re both on board.”

Severino is 4-2 with a 3.52 ERA and a 4.17 FIP in 14 starts this season. Twice, he flirted with a no-hitter, but he was roughed up in his last start against the Texas Rangers, giving up six earned over 6 1/3 innings. The Mets came back to win the game Tuesday and Severino did not receive a decision.

Peterson is 3-0 with a 3.97 ERA in four starts since returning from offseason hip labrum surgery. In only 4 1/3 career innings pitched against the Yankees, he’s given up five earned runs (10.38 ERA).

EXTRA BAGS

The Mets placed catcher Luis Torrens on the paternity list Friday and recalled catcher Joe Hudson from Triple-A Syracuse. Hudson was able to get to Chicago in time to meet the team before the start of the series.

Outfielder Duke Ellis was claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox and optioned to Double-A Binghamton.