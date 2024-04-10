Mets move Kodai Senga to 60-day IL

The Mets have transferred pitcher Kodai Senga on the 60-day injured list, meaning the earliest he can return to big league action is the end of May.

Senga has been sidelined since late in spring training due to a posterior capsule strain in his shoulder. He began playing catch on back-to-back days at the start of April, which manager Carlos Mendoza said at the time was "a big deal."

"For him to go up there and play catch on back-to-back days is a pretty big step for him," Mendoza said on April 1.

Senga came out of that back-to-back session feeling good and the skipper added that he is “slowly moving in the right direction.”

Now on the 60-day IL, the earliest the right-hander can return from the IL is May 27.

The expectation when Senga initially suffered his injury was that he would return at some point in May or possibly June.

The move came Wednesday as the Mets called up left-hander Tyler Jay and needed to make space for him on the 40-man roster. By transferring Senga to from the 15-man IL to the 60-day IL, he no longer counts against the 40-man roster -- so the Mets were able to add Jay without running the risk of losing a player.

Right-hander Dedniel Nunez, who was impressive in his big league debut Tuesday in Atlanta, was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move to add Jay, 29, to the 26-man roster for his potential big league debut.