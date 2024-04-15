Mets Minor League Roundup: Two-way player Nolan McLean putting talents on full display in Brooklyn

Here's the latest on some of the Mets' top prospects...

RHP Mike Vasil, Triple-A Syracuse

Vasil has gotten off to a rough start this season.

The 24-year-old hasn't been able to make it past third inning in any of his three outings, and he's allowed a combined 12 runs (11 earned) while walking nine and striking out eight.

The No. 11 overall prospect for the Mets, and their No. 3 pitching prospect, Vasil has a chance to turn things around this week against the Charolette Knights.

SS Luisangel Acuna, Triple-A Syracuse

The No. 3 overall prospect in the Mets system, Acuna has been turning things around after a bit of a slow start at the plate.

The infielder went hitless in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader, but prior to that he reached base in seven of his last 10 games and added five stolen bases over that span.

LHP Nate Lavender, Triple-A Syracuse

After a tremendous spring showing, Lavender got off to a bit of a rough start with Syracuse, allowing runs in each of his first two appearances.

The lefty bounced back nicely this week, though, with back-to-back scoreless outings.





3B Mark Vientos, Triple-A Syracuse

Vientos was on-base three more times on Sunday, continuing his strong start to the season.

The slugger is now slashing .265/.379/.490 with two doubles, three homers, and 10 RBI. His .869 OPS is second on the team behind veteran outfielder Ben Gamel.

Alex Ramirez, Double-A Binghamton

After a strong showing during his first appearance in big-league camp, Ramirez has gotten off to a hot start with the RumblePonies.

The 21-year-old outfielder recorded his third multi-hit game of the season in Sunday afternoon, and he's reached base in seven of the team's first eight games.

RHP/DH Nolan McLean, High-A Brooklyn

McLean, a two-way player, is one of the most intriguing prospects in the entire organization this season and he started his season on a high note this week.

The 22-year-old took the mound for the first time on Wednesday and he allowed three hits while walking one and striking out two batters across 3.1 scoreless innings.

He then took his talents to the plate and he continued his strong showing with two homers and a double over his first three appearances as the DH.

McLean, a third-round pick out of Oklahoma State, is the 19th ranked prospect in the Mets' system.