Mets Minor League Roundup: Luisangel Acuña still trending upwards, Christian Scott cruising

Here's the latest news and buzz on the Mets' top prospects...

INF Luisangel Acuña, Triple-A Syracuse

Things continue to trend upward for Acuna, who has gotten better every month this season.

June has been the 22-year-old's best month to date, as he's currently slashing .288/.250/.384, which are his highest marks for any month.

Acuna is currently riding a 16-game on-base streak, and he's recorded 15 hits over his last nine games, including two doubles and a homer.

RHP Christian Scott, Triple-A Syracuse

Scott has been routinely excellent during his three starts since heading back to Syracuse from a brief stint in the majors. In those three starts, Scott has pitched to a 2.08 ERA with 16 strikeouts and just three walks in 13.0 innings.

In his most recent outing on Tuesday, Scott held Rochester to one run on six hits over 4.1 innings of work.

It is worth noting that Scott has not pitched more than 5.0 outings in any of his starts since heading back to Triple-A, making it seem like the Mets want to keep him throwing regularly, but don't want him to overdue it ahead of a potential call back up at some point.

RHP Brandon Sproat, Double-A Binghamton

Sproat has been outstanding since being called up to the Rumble Ponies in mid-May, but he finally hit a bit of a speed bump in his most recent outing.

Facing Akron on Thursday, Sproat allowed four earned runs over 6.0 innings, which saw his ERA jump from 1.52 to 2.27.

Still, Sproat has been fantastic across to levels of ball this season, pitching to a 1.77 ERA in 12 games, striking out 73 batters over 61.0 innings.

RHP Blade Tidwell, Triple-A Syracuse

The month of June has not been very kind to Tidwell, who was Joe DeMayo's No. 8 overall prospect and the second-highest ranked pitcher in the Mets system.

In three starts this month, Tidwell has pitched to a 9.64 ERA and he hasn't pitched out of the fifth inning. Last Sunday, Tidwell allowed three earned runs over 4.0 innings against Lehigh Valley.

OF Ryan Clifford, Double-A Binghamton

The Mets promoted Clifford to Double-A in an effort to see if the move would improve his confidence and help his power numbers, and it's safe to say it has paid off.

The 20-year-old had just one home run in 31 games with High-A Brooklyn, as the wind coming off the Coney Island beach routinely knocked down any potential home runs to right.

In 32 games with Binghamton, Clifford has already hit eight home runs.

His batting average may not be where he wants it at .184, but he's got five hits over his last seven games.

Two-way player Nolan McLean, Double-A Binghamton

McLean has had a rough go of things on the mound lately, pitching to an 8.04 ERA in four June appearances on the bump. He failed to get out of the third inning in his latest outing versus Akron, allowing five earned in 2.1 innings.

June has also been a slog for McLean as a batter, and he's hit just .103 this month. If there is a silver lining, it's that McLean has homered twice in his last three games.