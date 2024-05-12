Mets Minor League Roundup: Luisangel Acuna on a hitting streak, Jonah Tong stays hot

Here's the latest news and buzz on the Mets' top prospects...

INF Luisangel Acuña, Triple-A Syracuse

After a very slow start to the season, the 22-year-old finished April strong and is on a hot streak to start the month of May.

Acuna is currently riding an eight-game hit streak, including a three-hit night against Lehigh Valley on Friday.

This hitting streak has raised Acuna's average from .216 to .233, and he now has 11 RBI, 11 stolen bases, and 24 runs scored on the season.

RHP Dom Hamel, Syracuse

Hamel took home International League Pitcher of the Week honors following a dominant performance on April 24, but his next couple of outings have been very shaky.

After allowing seven hits in 4.1 innings vs. Rochester, Hamel lasted just 2.2 innings against Lehigh Valley. He only allowed two earned runs, but he walked five and threw 76 pitches, with just 40 of them good for strikes.

Overall, Hamel has a 6.59 ERA and 1.85 WHIP on the season.

Mets minor leaguer Blade Tidwell / Photo Courtesy of Bronson Harris/Binghamton Rumble Ponies

RHP Blade Tidwell, Double-A Binghamton

Tidwell's terrific season with the Rumble Ponies continued this week.

The 22-year-old had his roughest outing of the season on Friday, allowing five earned runs on 10 hits in just 2.0 innings against Portland.

One of the top pitching prospects in the organization, Tidwell's had been stellar before that start. His ERA jumped from 1.23 to 2.59.

RHP Jonah Tong, High-A Brooklyn

Tong may not have been a name many Mets fans knew prior to the season, but the 20-year-old is quickly making a name for himself.

After dominating for St. Lucie, Tong was promoted to High-A Brooklyn and all he's done is allow one earned run over 9.0 innings in two starts. Between both levels, Tong's season ERA is 0.33.

Here are some thoughts on Tong's potential, from SNY contributor Joe DeMayo.

Two-way player Nolan McLean, High-A Brooklyn

McLean continues to be one of the most intriguing prospects in the Mets system.

In a two-game stretch last Tuesday and Wednesday, McLean had five hits and10 total bases (including a homer and two doubles).

On Friday night, McLean allowed just two earned runs in 5.0 innings while striking out five against Rome.