Mets Minor League Roundup: Luisangel Acuna's stock continues to rise

Here's the latest on some of the Mets' top prospects...

INF Luisangel Acuna, Triple-A Syracuse

The hits just kept coming for the young infielder again this week as Acuna picked up 11 hits in 32 at-bats, including a 4-for-5 performance on Saturday. The 22-year-old acquired at last season's trade deadline has increased his batting average to .254 and has at least one hit in 20 of the 22 games Syracuse has played this month.

Finally appearing to be settling in with the Mets organization, Acuna is enjoying his best month offensively as a member of New York where he's slashing .282/.324/.340. He's still mainly hitting singles, although he did smack six of the eight doubles he has on the season in May. He also stole nine bases (caught twice) which gives him 17 stolen bags this year.

C Kevin Parada, Double-A Binghamton

The catcher the Mets took with their No. 11 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft is in the midst of a nine-game hitting streak that he continued on Monday night with two more hits. During the streak, Parada's average has jumped from .177 to .216. He also has two home runs during that stretch and six on the season.

With a rough April to start his season, Parada has picked it up in May and has a .750 OPS this month compared to a .596 OPS in April. The 22-year-old has six home runs and 25 RBI in 148 at-bats this season.

RHP Brandon Sproat, Double-A Binghamton

Pitching on Monday in his third start in Double-A following a promotion two weeks ago from High-A Brooklyn, the righty looked sharp in seven innings for the second start in a row. He allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out five as he saw his ERA drop to 1.89 with Bingamton.

In 19 innings at this level, the 23-year-old has allowed four earned runs on 13 hits and has struck out 20. Coming into this season as a relative unknown, Sproat has done a great job of putting himself on the map