Mets Minor League Roundup: Drew Gilbert lands on IL with hamstring strain, Mark Vientos off to strong start

Here's the latest on some of the Mets' top prospects...

RHP Mike Vasil, Triple-A Syracuse

Vasil's 2024 campaign did not get off to a good start last Sunday as the 24-year-old surrendered five runs (four earned) on four hits in just 2.1 innings pitched against Rochester.

The No. 11 overall prospect for the Mets, and their No. 3 pitching prospect, Vasil has a chance to bounce back against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

OF Drew Gilbert, Triple-A Syracuse

Gilbert, the No. 50 prospect in baseball, is off to am up-and-down start, hitting .240 with one home run.

But the big news on Gilbert is that he had to leave Saturday's doubleheader with an injury. On Sunday afternoon, the Mets announced that Gilbert suffered a mild strain of his right hamstring, and he's been placed on the IL.

SS Luisangel Acuna, Triple-A Syracuse

The No. 3 overall prospect in the Mets system, Acuna has gotten off to a slow start, and the month of April hasn't been especially kind to him.

The infielder is just 2-for-17 this month, though he has scored three runs in four games. Overall, Acuna is hitting just .118 this season.



LHP Nate Lavender, Triple-A Syracuse

The Mets used the lefty as an opener on Saturday against the RailRiders, but it didn't go to plan. Lavender allowed two earned runs and walked three in 1.1 innings.

Lavender, the Mets No. 24 prospect, has struggled in two appearances, posting a 9.00 ERA.

3B Mark Vientos, Triple-A Syracuse

Unlike the team's other top prospects currently in Triple-A, Vientos has gotten off to a tremendous start.

Homering on Saturday, Vientos is now slashing .333/.419/.630 with two homers and seven RBI. His 1.049 OPS is third on the team behind veterans Ben Gamel and Jose Iglesias.

