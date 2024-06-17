Mets Minor League Roundup: Christian Scott efficient, Ryan Clifford red-hot

Here's the latest news and buzz on the Mets' top prospects...

INF Luisangel Acuña, Triple-A Syracuse

After a bit of a slow start to June, Acuna has settled back into a nice groove, reaching base safely in each of his last 11 games and recording a hit in eight of those.

The 22-year-old speedy infielder is slashing .302/.362/.395 with two doubles, a triple, a homer, three stolen bases, six RBI, and four multi-hit games over that span.

He's slowly crept his way up to a .260 average with a .317 on-base percent, 10 doubles, four triples, four homers, and a whopping 23 stolen bases while playing center, second, and shortstop on the season.

UTL Luke Ritter, Triple-A Syracuse

Ritter continues to absolutely mash down in Syracuse.

After homering twice on Friday night, the utility man went deep two more times on Sunday afternoon, now giving him 16 on the season to go along with a .367 on-base percentage and a team-leading 50 RBI.

The 27-year-old continues to make an extremely strong case for a spot on the big-league roster, crushing a whopping 43 homers over the past two seasons between Syracuse and Binghamton.

RHP Christian Scott, Triple-A Syracuse

It's looking like Scott will remain in Syracuse a bit longer before returning to the big-league rotation, but the right-hander continues to mow his way through minor-league lineups.

The 25-year-old threw just 3.2 innings in his outing this week, but he was very efficient, allowing just one run on five hits while walking one and striking out eight.

Scott now has a 2.91 ERA and 0.79 WHIP with 49 strikeouts in seven outings in Triple-A this season.

RHP Brandon Sproat, Double-A Binghamton

Sproat finally returned to the mound after 12 days off earlier this week against the Somerset Patriots and pitched relatively well in an abbreviated outing.

The 23-year-old righty threw 70 pitches (47 strikes) and allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out eight batters across just 3.2 innings of work.

Sproat, the organization's No. 13 prospect, has pitched to a terrific 0.84 ERA and 0.47 WHIP with 18 strikeouts over his first two outings during the month of June.

RHP Blade Tidwell, Triple-A Syracuse

Tidwell got off to a strong start over his first two outings after being promoted to Triple-A, but he's had a rough go at it since the calendar flipped to June.

The right-hander has struggled at liming the home run ball, allowing five over his last three starts, to quickly see his ERA rise to 5.14 at the new level.

While the 23-year-old is working through a bit of a rough patch, he's flashed tremendous stuff and should be a piece for this rotation in the near future.

OF Ryan Clifford, Double-A Binghamton

The Mets promoted Clifford to Double-A in an effort to see if the move would improve his confidence and help his power numbers, and it's safe to say it has paid off.

The 20-year-old has been a man on a mission since joining the Rumble Ponies, producing seven homers and 19 RBI to go along with a .935 OPS across 27 games at the new level.

If he continues raking like this, Clifford certainly could find himself one level away from making his big-league debut before the season's end.

Two-way player Nolan McLean, Double-A Binghamton

McLean has struggled a bit after receiving a call-up to Double-A following a tremendous start to the season.

He has shown some positive signs at the plate, showcasing his impressive opposite-field power earlier this week, but he's posted just a .555 OPS through his first 20 games.

McLean has also had a rough stretch on the mound, allowing 14 runs and six homers across five outings, with his most recent loss coming on Saturday afternoon against the Somerset Patriots.