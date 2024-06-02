Mets Minor League Roundup: Blade Tidwell fitting in just fine with Triple-A Syracuse

Here's the latest news and buzz on the Mets' top prospects...

INF Luisangel Acuña, Triple-A Syracuse

After a very slow start to the season, the 22-year-old had a month of May to remember. While getting playing time at short, second, and center field, Acuna hit .282 in May with one home run, seven RBI, 28 runs scored and 33 total hits.

Acuna went 0-for-5 in his first game in June, but he remains one of the club's top prospects, and one who could end up making his big league debut at some point this season

RHP Dom Hamel, Triple-A Syracuse

Hamel has not had the season that he or the Mets organization had hoped for to this point, but he had a nice outing his last time on the bump.

Facing Buffalo on Friday night, Hamel allowed just two earned runs on five hits over 5.0 innings. He struck out three, but he also walked three, and walks have been a major issue for him this season. Hamel has now offered 34 walks in 41.2 innings this season after walking just 49 batters in 124.0 innings last season.

Jonah Tong / George Napolitano/Brooklyn Cyclones

RHP Blade Tidwell, Double-A Binghamton

The Mets promoted Tidwell, Joe DeMayo's second-highest-ranked pitching prospect (behind Christian Scott), to Triple-A Syracuse in May, and he appears to be very comfortable at his new level.

In two Triple-A starts, Tidwell has pitched to a 1.54 ERa, allowing just two earned runs in 11.2 innings. His last time out, Tidwell tossed 6.0 shutout innings, allowing just four hits.

RHP Jonah Tong, High-A Brooklyn

Tong has been a revelation for the Mets organization this season, but he finally had his first really tough outing of the season his last time out.

Facing Jersey Shore on Saturday, Tong recorded just one out while being charged with five earned runs on four hits and two walks. This clunker of a start saw Tong's High-A ERA rise from 1.69 all the way to 3.74.

Here are some thoughts on Tong's potential, from SNY contributor Joe DeMayo.

Two-way player Nolan McLean, Double-A Binghamton

McLean impressed enough to get the call up to Double-A, and he's looked comfortable at the plate. In nine games, McLean has posted a .693 OPS with one home run, one double, and four RBI.

It's been a bit of a tougher adjustment on the mound, as McLean has allowed five earned runs on 11 hits in 9.0 innings.

OF Ryan Clifford, Double-A Binghamton

The Mets promoted Clifford to Double-A in an effort to see if the move would help his power numbers. The Cyclones' ballpark is notorious for the strong beach winds knocking down balls hit in the air to right field, so the hope was this promotion would help Clifford's confidence.

So far, it hasn't exactly worked, as Clifford is hitting hitting just .143. That said, Clifford had just one home run in 31 games with Brooklyn this season, and he already has one homer in 15 games with the Rumble Ponies.