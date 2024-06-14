Mets Minor League Mailbag: Could New York select a pitcher in first round of 2024 MLB Draft?

SNY contributor Joe DeMayo answers fan questions in this edition of the Mets Minor League Mailbag...

From @EricSaadon: With all the money coming off the books after this year, are the Mets still going to be in the “Steve Cohen tax” penalty and have their first pick drop 10 spots in the 2025 draft?

The penalties are based on the previous season’s payroll, so even if the Mets were to end up sellers this year, there is no realistic way for them to be below the highest luxury tax threshold.

The highest threshold is $40 million above the luxury tax figure of $237 million. They currently have a $345 million luxury tax payroll, according to Cot's Baseball Contracts, so their payroll would have to be below $277 million by the end of the season. Cutting approximately $70 million isn’t going to happen.

For their first pick to not drop 10 slots, they will need to end up among the top six picks in the 2025 draft after the lottery this winter. As of this writing, they have the fourth-best odds at the No. 1 pick. If they do ultimately end up with a top-six pick, their second selection would drop 10 spots.

From @PAstoria75: I know the Mets usually pick a high school bat, college pitcher or a college batter in that order. With the new regime could they possible look at the high school pitcher in the first round?

When David Stearns became the Mets' President of Baseball Operations, one of his few executive hires was bringing in former Astros Director of Amateur Scouting Kris Gross to be the Vice President of Amateur Scouting.

We are going to learn more about this new regime starting in next month’s draft. In talking to other scouts who know Gross, they say his general preference is college bats high and loading up on pitching afterward.

I think that is something that will always be based on each individual draft and where they select in that draft, as good scouting departments simply don’t operate in absolutes.

This year the Mets will pick at No. 19 in a class that is lacking high school pitching and has an abundance of college bats available, so it just might work out that this class fits Gross’s preference.

High school pitching is generally considered to be the highest risk category in a draft system that already presents enough risk as it is, which is why you see teams pass on high school pitching in the first round. They are much more willing to take that risk, even going over slot, beyond their first pick.

In my first mock draft, I had the Mets selecting University of North Carolina outfielder Vance Honeycutt. Honeycutt has loud tools with power, speed and defense, but a strikeout rate that would make him nearly an anomaly among recent first-round picks.