Mets Midseason Top 30 prospects for 2024 season

While the Mets have dealt with injuries to some of their top prospects during the first half of the 2024 season, there has also been some exciting developments on both the pitching and hitting side of an improving farm system.

In MLB Pipeline’s latest top 100 prospect update, only the Cubs and Rockies had more prospects ranked in the top 100 than the five the Mets had.

There are also quite a few other exciting prospects who I will highlight below.

Evaluators have told me they look at the Mets as a top 10 system in the sport.

The MLB Draft is mere weeks away, and the Mets will add potentially 20 more prospects to this system, starting with the No. 19 overall pick.

Without further ado, here is my midseason update to the Mets' top 30 prospects...

1. INF/CF Jett Williams

Although 2024 is essentially a lost year due to a wrist injury that required surgery, Williams is still the top prospect in the Mets system. Some believe he would have pushed for a big league debut this season had he not gotten injured. He profiles as a dynamic top-of-the-order type of player. He is equipped with double-plus plate discipline, strong bat-to-ball skills, and sneaky power for his size. His defensive versatility of being able to play any of the three up-the-middle positions (shortstop, second base, or center field) is a benefit in future team-building.

MLB ETA: 2025

2. RHP Christian Scott

Scott has had a meteoric rise. Prior to the 2023 season, he did not make my top 20 prospects list. He was No. 14 on my midseason update and No. 6 in my update in February. He jumps up to No. 2 and is now a consensus top 100 prospect in the sport. Mets fans have seen Scott and should expect to see more in the second half of this season. He looks every bit of at least a No. 3 starter, with potential for more if he can really zone in on improving his command within the strike zone.

MLB ETA: Already made it

3. OF Drew Gilbert

I had tabbed Gilbert as the first of the Mets' top prospects to make his big league debut this year. Unfortunately, a hamstring injury derailed the first portion of his season. If he can come back and hit the ground running, it is not impossible he makes his big league debut before this season ends. He has average to above average tools across the board and should be looked at as a real option in either center field or right field in 2025.

MLB ETA: 2025

Ryan Clifford / SNY

4. 1B/OF Ryan Clifford

Despite not putting up dominant numbers, the Mets promoted the 20-year-old Clifford from High-A Brooklyn to Double-A Binghamton. A big factor was that his batted ball data was not being reflected in the results on-field due to the conditions for a left-handed power hitter in Brooklyn. After adjusting to the Double-A level, the power has taken off in a big way. He has, as of this writing, seven home runs in the month of June. Scouts believe he can stand to be a bit more aggressive early in counts, but he has an advanced knowledge of the strike zone and potential to be a middle-of-the-order 30 home run type of bat at the next level.

MLB ETA: 2026

5. INF Ronny Mauricio

Mauricio is missing the 2024 season after tearing his ACL at the Dominican Winter League. He will enter spring training in 2025 likely in competition for a spot at either second base or third base. He will never get on base at a high clip, but he has special batted ball data. It will be interesting to see how he bounces back athletically from the ACL injury. He had seven stolen bases in only 26 big league games in 2023.

MLB ETA: Already made it

6. INF Luisangel Acuña

After a tough start to his Triple-A season, Acuña has turned it on over the last two months. Since May 1, he is slashing .294/.349/.368 with 18 stolen bases. The lack of power in his game likely limits his overall upside, but his improved bat-to-ball skills and lowering his chase rate along with plus speed look the part of a regular at second base who can be a plus defensively. On a contender, he may be best as a No. 9 hitter who operates almost like a second leadoff hitter. If he continues his trajectory, I would be surprised if he doesn't get a look at the big league level at some point this summer.

MLB ETA: 2024

7. RHP Brandon Sproat

Sproat has been one of, if not the most impressive player development story this year. As a 2023 second-round pick, there was some question about fastball shape as well as control and command. He has answered both of those questions. He is focused more on a four-seam fastball that he shows the ability to elevate and touches 101 mph on the gun. In 61 innings this year split between High-A Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton, Sproat has a 1.77 ERA while only allowing 34 hits. He has walked 24 (a reasonable 3.5 walks-per-nine) and struck out 73 (10.8 strikeouts-per-nine). He is a pitcher who should make top 100 lists by the winter, and he appears to be on the fast track to the majors with the potential to be a mid-rotation starter.

MLB ETA: 2025

Mar 15, 2024; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets pitcher Brandon Sproat (28) warms-up in the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals in the Spring Breakout game at Clover Park. / Jim Rassol - USA TODAY Sports

8. RHP Blade Tidwell

It was a numbers game that led to Tidwell starting the 2024 season back at Double-A Binghamton, where he posted a 2.41 ERA prior to being promoted to Triple-A Syracuse. He has not had nearly the same success in his first six Triple-A appearances, posting a 5.00 ERA in 27 innings pitched. The stuff is still there -- up to 97 mph with a sweeper, split-change and cutter. However, in watching him at this level, he is not locating as well in or out of the strike zone. With the automatic ball-strike system going away in favor of the challenge system, I think that should help him. He still has No. 3 or No. 4 type starter potential if he can get back to what was successful for him at Double-A.

MLB ETA: 2025

9. INF Colin Houck

Houck, a former two-sport star, was the Mets' first pick (No. 32 overall) in the 2023 MLB Draft. He got off to a slow start in his professional career, but over the last 28 days he has a .778 OPS for Low-A St. Lucie. He has the chance for above average power, having shown flashes of plus exit velocity. He is a raw prospect who is focusing on baseball exclusively for the first time. If he can put the tools together, he can be an above average regular.

MLB ETA: 2027

10. TWP Nolan McLean

McLean has been given the chance to remain a two-way player at the next level. He is a designated hitter as well as converting from a college reliever to professional starter, following in the footsteps of Tylor Megill and Scott -- who are also converted relievers. Offensively, he has elite batted ball data, but that comes with a strikeout rate north of 50 percent. If he is unable to bring that down, then his hitting won’t have a long run in pro ball. Most scouts believe pitching is where his future lies. He has had an adjustment to the Double-A level, but he is throwing more strikes than he ever has before. Now he needs to learn to throw better strikes, as upper minors hitters have gotten to his stuff more than he’s used to. He has a big-league-ready fastball that is up to 98 mph, and sweeper. He also throws a curve and changeup that need some development. He is a high floor pitcher and if starting doesn't work out, he can be a two-pitch late-inning reliever. The Mets really like what they have seen from him as a starter, though.

MLB ETA: 2025

11. INF Jesus Baez

Baez has above average power, and was second in the Florida State League with 10 home runs prior to his promotion to High-A Brooklyn. He has tapped into his raw power while only striking out 16 percent of the time. The Mets have been very impressed with his improved plan at the plate while maintaining his barrel rate and plus exit velocities. He likely profiles best as a third baseman long-term.

MLB ETA: 2027

12. C Kevin Parada

Parada’s offensive prowess in college hasn’t quite translated to pro ball with any consistency yet. He still demonstrates power, especially to the pull side, and is a hard worker when it comes to improving his defense. If he can find more consistency, there is still starting catcher potential with him. He is still only 22 years old.

MLB ETA: 2025

Jonah Tong pitching for the Brooklyn Cyclones. / George Napolitano/Brooklyn Cyclones

13. RHP Jonah Tong

Another big player development win in 2024 is what Tong has provided. I spoke to Tong in May, which you can read here. He has exceptional swing-and-miss stuff with a special fastball that rarely will top 95 mph but gets elite levels of induced vertical break on it. He couples that with an old-school 12-to-6 curve. He is working on a cutter and a changeup to round out his arsenal. Tong has a wide range of possible outcomes, but he is one of the most intriguing arms in the system.

MLB ETA: 2026

14. RHP Dom Hamel

The numbers have not been great for Hamel in his first foray in Triple-A. I speculated before the season that he could be negatively impacted by the ABS system, and his walks have jumped up in a significant way. That being said, the stuff profile is the same as it was when he was successful in Double-A. It’s a five-pitch mix with a fastball that is mostly 92-94 but can get up to 96, a slider with plus spin rates as well as a cutter, curveball and changeup. Hamel looks like a back-end starter or a potential multi-inning reliever -- and his bulldog-like nature on the mound may play well in that role.

MLB ETA: 2025

15. INF Jeremy Rodriguez

The return in the Tommy Pham trade was a prospect the Mets had looked at prior to him signing with the Diamondbacks as their top international signing in 2023 for $1.25 million. Rodriguez has above average plate discipline and bat-to-ball skills, but needs more physical maturation to truly impact the baseball. He has hit his first rough patch of pro ball in the month of June, but he still hasn’t turned 18 years old. Defensively, he likely profiles best at second base, but does show good actions at shortstop.

MLB ETA: 2027

16. INF Marco Vargas

Vargas has only played in 18 games this year due to injury. When he is healthy he boasts plus plate discipline and outstanding bat-to-ball skills. In 39 games since joining the Mets organization in the David Robertson trade, Vargas has 31 walks in 39 games. Not too dissimilar from Rodriguez, he needs more physical maturation to tap into extra base hit power, but there is everyday second baseman potential here.

MLB ETA: 2027

17. RHP Mike Vasil

Vasil has yet to figure out the Triple-A level. He has made 29 appearances (28 starts) at the level between 2023 and 2024, and he has a 5.91 ERA. He spoke to The Mets Pod in spring training about some of the issues he had with the ABS system. It isn’t time to give up on Vasil by any means, but he needs to figure out the Triple-A level before he can be considered for a big league opportunity, where he has the potential to be a back-end starter.

MLB ETA: 2025

Yovanny Rodriguez / Courtesy of Klutch Sports Group/SNY treated image

18. C Yovanny Rodriguez

Rodriguez was the Mets' top international signing this past January, inking a deal for $2.85 million. I had the opportunity to talk to him, which you can read here. At the time of his signing, MLB Pipeline ranked him as the No. 6 prospect in the 2024 international signing class. Rodriguez comes with a 70-grade throwing arm and natural feel to receive the ball behind the plate. Offensively, he shows the ability to barrel the ball and has above average raw power. He is a long way away with a wide range of possible outcomes, but he is a prospect the Mets are very high on.

MLB ETA: 2029

19. OF Alex Ramirez

Ramirez has still yet to consistently take his above average raw tools and put them into game action. He had a very strong April and a tough May. In June, he has been somewhere in between. Notably, his approach at the plate has been better and you can visibly see the shorter, more compact swing that he worked on this offseason. His athleticism stands out in center field and on the base paths, where he leads the Double-A Eastern League in stolen bases. Ramirez simply needs to find more consistency at the plate.

MLB ETA: 2026

20. OF Nick Morabito

Morabito was a pop-up prospect in the 2022 MLB Draft out of high school in Washington, D.C. He was not a regular at the major showcase events, but displayed a wide range of tools that enticed the Mets to use the 75th overall pick and give him a $1 million signing bonus. He has turned the tools into on-field performance. Split between Low-A St. Lucie and High-A Brooklyn this season, he is slashing .330/.438/.426 with 32 stolen bases. The batted ball data is starting to catch up to the numbers, and Morabito is an exciting athlete who can play all three outfield spots and has potential to rise up this list even further.

MLB ETA: 2026

21. RHP Kade Morris

Morris was one of the Mets' third-round picks in the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Nevada. He has a four-pitch mix, with all of his pitches grading out as average offerings that he can command well. There is belief that with a year of professional nutrition/weight training there can be more velocity unlocked. Morris currently sits in the low 90s and is up to 96. He profiles as a potential back-end starter.

MLB ETA: 2026

22. RHP Tyler Stuart

Stuart is another college reliever who has become a starter in the Mets' system. He has had an up-and-down 2024 with Double-A Binghamton, where he mixes in five pitches. Some scouts believe the 6-foot-9, 250-pound right-hander is a long-term bullpen option, where he can trim down his arsenal and build around his sinker and slider.

MLB ETA: 2025

23. 3B Jacob Reimer

Reimer has been out the whole season with a torn hamstring. There is hope he can get back into game action within a month. When heathy, he is a strongly built 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds with above average raw power and plus plate discipline. Defensively, he has made strides at third base and has played some first base. There is also a chance Mets try him in left field.

MLB ETA: 2026

Colin Houck, Brandon Sproat, and Boston Baro / SNY

24. INF Boston Baro

Baro was the Mets' eighth-round pick in the 2023 draft out of high school in California. The Mets signed him for $700,000 ($500,000 over slot), and one of the focuses of his first offseason was to put on weight, as he was a lanky 175 pounds when drafted. He is now north of 190 pounds. Baro has a line drive approach with an emphasis on putting the ball in play that should lead to doubles and some home runs due to him just getting bigger and stronger. Defensively, the Mets have exposed him to second base, shortstop, and third base. He has looked most natural at third.

MLB ETA: 2027

25. C Ronald Hernandez

The second prospect acquired from the Marlins for Robertson is having a strong season as a 20-year-old in Low-A. He is sixth in the league in both batting average (.291) and on-base percentage (.388). Power isn’t a big part of his game, but he truly puts up a professional at-bat trying to spray liners and work counts. Hernandez is bilingual, which helps his communication and leadership skills as a catcher, where he is an average receiver and thrower.

MLB ETA: 2026

26. RHP Calvin Ziegler

It’s been a tough go of it for Ziegler over the last year. In 2023, he missed the whole season sans one appearance due to bone spurs and a torn quad. After a really exciting spring training and appearance in the 2024 spring breakout game, Ziegler underwent Tommy John surgery. He should be back in game action in the second half of 2025, when he will be only 22 years old.

MLB ETA: 2027

27. INF/OF A.J. Ewing

Ewing, a 2023 fourth-round pick, beat up on the Florida Complex League to the tune of a .993 OPS. He is adjusting to Low-A ball, but shows good bat speed and barrel control with the ability to hit the ball hard, especially to the pull side. He has split time between second base and center field.

MLB ETA: 2028

28. RHP Raimon Gomez

Gomez recently started throwing coming off Tommy John surgery. He could be about a month out from getting into game action if all goes well. He's a pure reliever and when he is healthy sits 97-98 mph with his fastball, touching 101 with big ride on it. He also has an 88-90 mph slider that generates swings and misses. Control is an issue, but if Gomez is healthy and can improve his command, he can be a quick-moving reliever.

MLB ETA: 2026

29. OF Simon Juan

Juan was the Mets' top international signing in 2022 and he struggled to hit in the Dominican Summer League in 2022 and Florida Complex League in 2023. The 2024 season has been a different story. He made swing adjustments and even got into some big league spring training games this year, hitting balls over 100 mph against much more advanced pitching. Repeating the Complex League, he is slashing .304/.372/.565 and leads the league with seven home runs. The 18-year-old is a tooled up outfield prospect who has put his name back on the radar.

MLB ETA: 2028

30. OF Rhylan Thomas

Thomas profiles as a fourth outfielder. He won the Mets' organizational outfield gold glove and has even shown a little more pop since being promoted to Triple-A Syracuse. Ultimately, his offensive game is based on making contact, as he only has 64 strikeouts in 160 career minor league games.

MLB ETA: 2025