Mets' Max Scherzer on reuniting with Justin Verlander, departure of Jacob deGrom

One of the big splashes that the Mets made in the offseason was signing three-time Cy Young Award winner and two-time World Series champ Justin Verlander to a two-year, $86 million deal.

Verlander will replace Jacob deGrom, who left in free agency for the Texas Rangers, in the starting rotation and give the team another ace to pitch alongside Max Scherzer. It won't be the first time the two stars have played on the same team, as they spent five seasons together with the Detroit Tigers from 2010 to 2014. On Wednesday, Scherzer spoke to media at spring training and expressed his excitement to again form a 1-2 punch in the rotation with Verlander.



"It is exciting," he said. "I'm so lucky over the course of my career to have pitched with such great pitchers. I'm lucky, from my time to Arizona to Detroit to D.C., with the Dodgers and here pitching. My entire career I've pitched with great starting pitchers. I've pitched with [Verlander] before, I've gotten to learn from him in the past. It's really going to be interesting pitching with him again. I know we've pitched together for five years, but actually we've been apart for eight now.

"His experiences there in Houston, it's going to be real fun to start comparing notes. And looking at the game, the game has evolved too since we've played together. Just different, how swing paths changed, and so kinda how we both see the game now, it's going to be real fascinating to see his mind on how he attacks different guys. Things that work for kind of each of us, things that make him successful and things that make me successful and see where things line up."

Scherzer added that bringing in Verlander was big, but that wasn't the only notable signing the team had in the offseason.

"When you get a guy like [Verlander], what he can do, obviously he's still pitching at an extremely high level, it makes your ball club better," Scherzer said. "Obviously then it goes on from there, from what Steve [Cohen] and the front office did, they continued to make moves, bringing in [Kodai] Senga as well, [Jose] Quintana. As much as bringing in [Verlander] helps the ball club, you know, we had a lot of free agents and we had to address a lot of different holes, bringing back Edwin [Diaz] as well.

"A lot of free agent moves on the pitching side for us. That's what makes it exciting, is that we got some new faces in here but a chance to all blend it back together together. Got a good chance to really go out there and do something special this year."



Scherzer was asked what he's noticed in Verlander's game since they've been on different teams, and pointed to the evolution of his slider as something that stands out.

"Yeah I watch him from afar, I mean first and foremost it's his slider," Scherzer said. "He's really dialed that pitch in and really made himself where he can really lean heavily on that pitch. For me watching from afar, to me that's been his biggest growth of what he's been able to do. So it's going to be interesting to see how he thinks about that, the different things he can do, and other ticks he sees within the game. You get down to the real minutiae of the game, of if you see 'X' then you do 'Y,' and kind of see what his instincts are."

Scherzer added that he spoke to deGrom after he signed with the Rangers, saying he wishes they could've pitched longer together but understands the move and believes the former Met will be great in Texas.

"I talked to him once he signed, talked to him, FaceTime him, kind of catch up and everything," Scherzer said. "Would have loved to pitch with him more. I think the world of him. When he's on the mound, it's incredible what he can do, never seen anything like it. Wish him nothing but the best. Think he's going to go out there an absolutely kill it, and that's the way I see it."

Last season, Scherzer was only able to make 23 starts due to injury, and spoke about what he's done in the offseason to become more durable. The 38-year-old added that his goal for the 2023 season is to pitch 200 innings, something he hasn't done since the 2018 season with the Nationals.

"You're always making adjustments, I've always been making adjustments to how I have to train, different things I got to do, different injuries that show and you got to come up with different exercises to keep those away," Scherzer said. "So for me specifically, this whole offseason I've been thinking about 'why did that oblique go the second time?' The first time I understand that was completely on me, I was pitching through some tightness and didn't say anything. Whereas the second time, that kind of came out of nowhere, I had no precursor to why that happened.

"Really been focused on legs, hip, everything to keep that at bay. Really try to come up with the right kind of set of exercises to make sure that that's nice and strong and able to be durable, go out there and throw 200 innings. That's definitely a goal of mine this year. And so you got to be nimble in how you train and for me it's figuring that out exactly everything I got to do. That's the fun part, that's the challenge. You got to figure yourself out in order to be durable. You're never done learning in this game, especially as you age. You get new challenges put in front of you, so this is a new challenge I have to jump over."