Mets’ Max Scherzer explains lengthy conversation with umpire Ron Kulpa

There was an odd exchange between Max Scherzer and home plate umpire Ron Kulpa in the Mets’ loss Thursday night.

After the top of the fourth inning was complete, Scherzer was stopped by Kulpa for a chat. Many onlookers figured it was a substance check, but the discussion seemed more than the usual inspection for a foreign substance.

Scherzer looked confused and appeared to be asking a lot of questions. After the talk, Scherzer was visibly annoyed in the dugout.

Apparently it was about the PitchCom and the way the Mets ace was using it on the mound.

"Ron was saying that when I’m on the mound out of the stretch that if I come and push the button while I’m on the mound, technically I’m coming set, I’m stopping,” Scherzer said after the game. “I don’t know. Whatever."

Whenever Scherzer has a lengthy chat with an umpire, the topic of sticky stuff pops up because of the future Hall of Famer’s suspension earlier in the year. But manager Buck Showalter made sure to let reporters know after the game that it had nothing to do with that.

“Had nothing to do with the sticky,” he said. “Ron Kulpa decided it might be a balk or something or a double set. I’m sure Ron was trying to get ahead of it and warn him… At some point you have to take your hand and hit the button.”

Kulpa has been at the forefront of a couple of games in this series with the Brewers. The crew chief was at the center of Wednesday’s loss when a hit-by-pitch was not discussed despite the Brewers batter looking to have swung. The moment would lead to Showalter being ejected and was a pivotal moment in that game.

Missed calls and PitchCom etiquette aside, Thursday’s loss put the Mets a season-worst nine games below .500 at the halfway point of the season. Scherzer pitched well, giving up just two runs in six innings, but it wasn’t enough as the offense could not come through when it mattered.

With a half season to go, Scherzer was asked how the team can turn it around and his response was to the point.

"Play better. Hitters need to hit. Pitchers need to pitch. Fielders need to field. Round the bases well," he said. "That's how you win ball games."



