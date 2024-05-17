Mets at Marlins: How to watch on SNY on May 17, 2024
The Mets (20-23) open a three-game series in Miami against the lowly Marlins (13-32) on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.
Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...
Mets Notes
Christian Scott will climb the hill for the third time in his MLB career, the righty has allowed four runs on 11 hits through his first 12.2 innings with 14 strikeouts and three walks
Pete Alonso and J.D. Martinez are beginning to heat up. Both have notched eight hits in the Mets' last seven games and combined for six doubles, three home runs and nine RBI
Left-hander Jesus Luzardo starts for Miami, and Jeff McNeil (four hits in 10 at-bats) and Tyrone Taylor (2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) will look to jump on the southpaw
Reed Garrett allowed just his second earned run of the season in Thursday's win, the righty reliever has pitched to a 0.79 ERA in 22.2 innings with 37 strikeouts to 11 walks on the year
METS
MARLINS
What channel is SNY?
Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.
How can I watch Mets @ Marlins online?
To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.
To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:
Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen
Sign in using your User ID and Password
Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more
NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).
How can I watch the game on the SNY App?
For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:
App Store
Google Play Store
Roku
FireTV
Apple TV
Android TV
The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.