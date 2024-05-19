Mets at Marlins: How to watch on May 19, 2024

The Mets (20-25) look to avoid a three-game sweep against the Miami Marlins (15-32) on Sunday at 1:40 p.m. on PIX11.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

RHP Sixto Sanchez starts for Miami, coming into the game with a 5.96 ERA

Francisco Lindor is a career .275/.340/.512 hitter in 386 games as a leadoff hitter

Sean Manaea has only made two career starts against the Marlins, compiling a 5.40 ERA

The Mets are 10-11 on the road this season, but their offensive production has been better away from Citi Field (113 runs in 21 games, compared to 79 runs in 24 home games

How can I watch Mets vs. Marlins online?

To watch Mets games online via PIX11, you will need a subscription to a TV service provider and live in the New York City metro area. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the PIX11 live stream website and follow the site's steps. For more FAQs, you can go here.