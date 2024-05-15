Mets’ Mark Vientos focused on taking things ‘day by day’ in latest big-league opportunity

It’s been another up-and-down season for Mark Vientos, literally.

The top prospect enjoyed a strong spring training showing, but after the Mets signed slugger J.D. Martinez late in camp, he found himself without much of a role and destined for the minors to begin the year.

Despite the disappointment of not making the team, Vientos went down to Triple-A and simply did his thing, mashing five homers and driving in 22 runs over the first month of the season.

The 24-year-old eventually received a shot in the majors, being called up with Starling Marte on the bereavement list, and he took advantage of it by picking up two hits including a walk-off home run against the Cardinals.

Some called for Vientos to receive more of a shot after his late-inning heroics, but his stay ended up lasting just a few more days and he was quickly optioned back down to the minors.

With the big-league club struggling to find some offensive consistency, though, New York’s decided to give him another shot as they DFA’d Joey Wendle and recalled the youngster after Tuesday’s shutout loss.

"It's a combination of matchups of putting guys in a spot to have success," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. "We're facing a lefty today and potentially a few more in our next series against the Marlins, so we thought it was a good opportunity for him to get some playing time here, and that's why the decision was made."

With the big bat of Martinez occupying the DH spot on most days, Vientos will split time at the hot corner with fellow youngster Brett Baty, who has made tremendous strides defensively but is continuing to struggle at the plate.

While the second-round pick has been more known for his bat and there's been plenty of questions about his defense throughout his development in the minors, Vientos feels his glove is ready for this latest opportunity.

“I feel really comfortable,” he said. “I see improvements, but it’s still a process of trying to get better and improving on that side of the ball. I’m not satisfied but I do feel like I’m in a good spot right now.”

It remains to be seen exactly how long this chance will last with New York lacking a backup middle infielder and former Gold Glover Jose Iglesias playing well in Syracuse, but for now, Vientos is just focusing on taking things one day at a time.

“I’m here now so I’m happy with that,” Vientos said. “I’m happy to be with the squad, I’m just taking things day by day. I don’t look into the future, I’m just staying with the things I have to do daily and just worrying about the things that are about to happen.”