Mets' Marcus Stroman takes shot at Yankees while also saying he'd pitch for them: 'Their pitching always folds in the end'

Mets RHP Marcus Stroman took a shot at the Yankees on Wednesday while also saying he holds no grudges toward them and would be open to signing there as a free agent.

"Besides Cole, there’s no current Yankee pitcher who will be anywhere in my league over the next 5-7 years," Stroman tweeted. "Their pitching always folds in the end. That lineup and payroll should be winning World Series’ left and right...yet they’re in a drought. Lol"

In another tweet, Stroman added:

"I don’t hold grudges ever. I’m open to compete wherever next year. Excited to see how free agency plays out!"



The tweets from Stroman were in response to Jared Carrabis of Barstool, who brought up the fact that Yankees GM Brian Cashman took a shot at Stroman before the 2019 trade deadline.



When Stroman was available via trade while still a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, Cashman said "We were interested in Stroman but we didn't think he would be a difference-maker," adding that he felt Stroman would have wound up in the Yankees' bullpen in the playoffs had they traded for him.

instead, the Mets traded for Stroman, sending prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson to Toronto.

Stroman's claim that he's better than (and will continue to be better than) any current Yankees pitcher not named Gerrit Cole is not without merit.

While a healthy Luis Severino could have something to say about it, the Yanks have been done in by their starting pitching the last few years, including in the 2020 ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Masahiro Tanaka, a rotation mainstay for more than a half decade, is a free agent. James Paxton is set for free agency as well.



Stroman, who opted out of the 2020 season citing COVID concerns, is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

As a player eligible to receive the one-year Qualifying Offer worth $18 million, it's fair to believe the Mets will strongly consider extending that offer to him.

But regardless of whether the Mets make Stroman the Qualifying Offer, he will be free to sign anywhere -- even the Bronx -- shortly after the conclusion of the World Series.