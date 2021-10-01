Mets' Marcus Stroman open to signing with 'amazing' Cubs as free agent

Danny Abriano
·2 min read
In this article:
Marcus Stroman grey uniform follow-through on pitch Giants
The Mets have not had recent talks with Marcus Stroman about an extension, the right-hander said recently. And while the pending free agent is open to staying with the Mets, he could easily wind up pitching elsewhere in 2022.

Would he be open to going to the Cubs, who are in the middle of a rebuild?

"I’m open," Stroman told Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports. "I want to be somewhere that wants me. I want to be on a team that wants me in their rotation for good and kind of go from there."

Added Stroman:

"The Cubs are always going to be a huge destination target. Just because of the history of the franchise, how amazing the franchise is. And the city’s one of my favorite cities. So I don’t think the Cubs will ever have trouble getting guys or having guys that want to go there. The organization’s been so good for so long, and it has that history there. I think everybody wants to play at Wrigley in front of that crowd.

"I think the Cubs will be fine. Even in their rebuild mode, I still think guys will want to go there."

Stroman is expected to be one of the most coveted pitchers on a free agent market that should include Max Scherzer, Clayton Kershaw, and Kevin Gausman.

And Stroman is not worried about finding his next team.

Sep 28, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports
"I’ve talked to my agent, and there’s going to be a bunch of interest," Stroman told NBC Sports. "I’m excited, man. It’s a good time to be a good starting pitcher in free agency."

Speaking earlier this week after what turned out to be his final start of the season, Stroman said was "open to anything," including re-signing with the Mets.

"At this point in my career, I can’t wait to finally be on a team where I know I’m gonna be there for longer than a year," Stroman said. "It’s extremely gratifying. It took 1,000 innings to get to this point. I’m looking forward to free agency however it may play out.

"I know that it’s manifested and I’m just kind of playing out the story as it should be. There’s no worries on my end, and I know that there will be a team or a few teams that want me, so I’m excited for the next few months."

