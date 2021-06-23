Mets' Marcus Stroman exits Tuesday's game in second inning with left hip soreness

Marcus Stroman meets with Luis Rojas and trainers back to camera

Marcus Stroman was pulled from Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves in the top of the second inning with what was later announced as left hip soreness.

After throwing his 21st pitch of the night in the top of the second inning, Stroman walked around the back of the mound somewhat gingerly, until Luis Rojas and the training staff came out to speak with him. After a couple of warmup pitches, the decision was made to pull Stroman from the game.

Following a 2-1 pitch to Austin Riley, Stroman hopped around a bit on the mound and could be seen clearly trying to stretch out his hip.

Stroman was replaced on the mound by Yennsy Diaz.

Any kind of injury for Stroman would be another huge blow to the Mets’ rotation, with Joey Lucchesi set to undergo Tommy John surgery, and Carlos Carrasco and Noah Syndergaard still being a long way from returning to the mound. On top of that, Robert Gsellman, one of their best long relief options, has a torn lat and will miss six-to-eight weeks.

This is a developing story. More to come …