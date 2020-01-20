Marcus Stroman rips Astros for 'ruining the integrity' of baseball

Sep 22, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (7) throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets star pitcher Marcus Stroman is the latest player to put the Houston Astros on blast, after the team was caught running a sign-stealing scheme, which helped the organization win the 2017 World Series.

Stroman featured for the Toronto Blue Jays before being traded to the Mets in July, and it became apparent to him that the Astros rampantly cheated when facing him during that now ill-fated 2017 campaign.

Ian Hunter of The Jays Nation dug up the tape, where the Astros tipped off Stroman’s signs illegally, by banging on a trash can to indicate what type of pitch he’d be throwing. Stroman tried to take it in stride, but rightfully called out the Astros.

Shit makes sense now. I remember wondering how these guys were laying off some of my nasty pitches. Relaying all my signs in live speed to the batter. Ruining the integrity of the game. These dudes were all about the camera and social media. Now, they’re all quiet! Lol 😂 https://t.co/DuknUCQaRb — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) January 20, 2020

“Shit makes sense now. I remember wondering how these guys were laying off some of my nasty pitches,” Stroman tweeted. “Relaying all my signs in live speed to the batter. Ruining the integrity of the game. These dudes were all about the camera and social media. Now, they’re all quiet!”

Houston was previously lauded for their approach to baseball analytics and plate discipline. We all know that it wasn’t a case of genius thinking from now-ousted general manager Jeff Luhnow, but a matter of rampant, unabated cheating — and Stroman won’t let them forget it.

