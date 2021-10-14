Mets Manager Search: Mike Shildt is now available

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt 2021

Here's the latest in the Mets' search for a new manager...

Oct. 14, 2:57 p.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals have fired manager Mike Shildt, with president of baseball operations John Mozeliak citing a "philosophical difference" with the direction of the team.

There was one year remaining on Shildt's contract.

"I felt the team was managed well. ... This is not a reflection simply on wins and losses," Mozeliak said. "It really was more at a higher level, where we saw the team going."

Shildt, 53, went 252-199 in three-plus seasons as the Cardinals manager after taking over during the 2018 season.

The Cardinals made the postseason in all three of Shildt's full seasons, advancing to the NLCS in 2019 and losing in the Wild Card game in 2020 and 2021.

Oct. 11, 5:43 p.m.

In an in-depth interview with The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli, long-time manager Buck Showalter was asked about the rumblings that he'd be connected to two of the most popular manager vacancies in the league -- the Mets and San Diego Padres.



Showalter admitted if the Mets gave him a call, he'd definitely pick up the phone.

"I don’t talk about jobs that aren’t currently open, so the ones that are, it’s always an honor just to be mentioned," he said. "They got a lot of good, qualified people to pick from. I don’t know (if I will be asked to interview). That’s not my decision, but I’d listen if they (the Padres or Mets) called. Like I said, it’s an honor just to be mentioned."

Showalter, who last managed with the Baltimore Orioles in 2018, added that he misses being in the dugout a lot. He's recently been an analyst with the YES Network.

Oct. 4, 4:29 p.m.



SNY contributor and former Mets GM Jim Duquette broke down his early candidates for the manager role following the announcement that Luis Rojas wouldn't be returning as manager. They are as follows:

- Carlos Beltran (once hired but let go after MLB's Astros' scandal report came out)

- Ron Washington

- Eduardo Perez (runner-up to Beltran)

- Bob Melvin (via trade; Billy Beane among those mentioned for baseball operations hire)

- Clint Hurdle

- Joe McEwing

- Buck Showalter

- Todd Zeile

- John Gibbons

- Miguel Cairo

