Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provides injury updates on J.D. Martinez and Kodai Senga

Prior to Saturday afternoon's game against the Kansas City Royals, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provided a few injury updates.

Kodai Senga is expected to throw from 120 feet on Saturday afternoon as he continues to work his way back from a post capsule strain he suffered midway through spring training.

The right-hander still hasn't thrown a bullpen session yet, but he is throwing all of his pitches and has progressed to throwing off a mound without the catcher in a crouch.

Senga appears to be heading in the right direction, but after being transferred to the 60-day IL to clear a roster spot this week, the earliest he is eligible to return to the big-league rotation is May 27.

J.D. Martinez, on the other hand, continues to progress slowly after dealing with some total body soreness during his ramp up in the minor leagues to get ready for his Mets debut.

The skipper didn't have much of an update to provide on the veteran slugger's status as he still hasn't done physical activity since receiving a cortisone shot for lower-back tightness just a few days ago.

Mendoza said the other day that it'd likely take Martinez about 3-to-5 days to begin swinging and get going again, depending on how his body responds to the shot.

Lastly, Sean Reid-Foley is on track to throw an inning on Sunday with the Brooklyn Cyclones as he continues his recovery from a right shoulder impingement.

Reid-Foley allowed just two runs while striking out seven across five spring appearances.