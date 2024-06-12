Advertisement

Mets manage just 2 runs in Francisco Alvarez’s return as Marlins grab series-opener

james o'connell, new york daily news
·2 min read

The New York Mets got one of their big boppers back, however, the results remained the same. The Amazins dropped the first of a three-game set against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Carlos Mendoza’s squad managed just two runs on four hits in their 4-2 loss despite Francisco Alvarez returning from his two-month absence.

Marlins southpaw Jesus Luzardo kept the Mets bats silent for most of the night tossing 5 2/3 innings allowing two runs while striking out four. Mark Vientos’s two-RBI double in the bottom of the second inning looked to indicate a positive night to come at the dish, however, that was all of the damage Luzardo surrendered.

Tylor Megill was nearly as effective as his counterpart tossing 4 2/3 innings allowing two earned runs while striking out four. Bryan De La Cruz doubled in Brian Anderson with the Marlins trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth just before they took a 3-2 lead due to a throwing error by Vientos — after an impressive diving stop.

Mendoza called upon his better relievers in the later innings to try and keep the game at a winnable rate. Danny Young, Sean Reid-Foley, and Drew Smith all turned in scoreless outings after Megill was removed from the game. However, Adam Ottavino surrendered a run in the ninth on a Nick Gordon sacrifice fly as the Marlins would add an insurance run prior to handing the ball off to Tanner Scott for a six-out save.

Scott surrendered the Mets in order as the last-place Marlins would grab a 4-2 victory to begin the three-game set.

The Mets will look to even the series Wednesday night as they hand the ball off to southpaw David Peterson.

The 28-year-old is coming off a strong outing against the Washington Nationals in his last outing on June 4. The veteran tossed 6 2/3 innings allowing two runs on five hits as his season ERA sits at 3.09. Braxton Garrett (4.56) will take the ball for the Marlins.

