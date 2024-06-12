Mets manage just 2 runs in Francisco Alvarez’s return as Marlins grab series-opener

The New York Mets got one of their big boppers back, however, the results remained the same. The Amazins dropped the first of a three-game set against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Carlos Mendoza’s squad managed just two runs on four hits in their 4-2 loss despite Francisco Alvarez returning from his two-month absence.

Marlins southpaw Jesus Luzardo kept the Mets bats silent for most of the night tossing 5 2/3 innings allowing two runs while striking out four. Mark Vientos’s two-RBI double in the bottom of the second inning looked to indicate a positive night to come at the dish, however, that was all of the damage Luzardo surrendered.

Tylor Megill was nearly as effective as his counterpart tossing 4 2/3 innings allowing two earned runs while striking out four. Bryan De La Cruz doubled in Brian Anderson with the Marlins trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth just before they took a 3-2 lead due to a throwing error by Vientos — after an impressive diving stop.

Mendoza called upon his better relievers in the later innings to try and keep the game at a winnable rate. Danny Young, Sean Reid-Foley, and Drew Smith all turned in scoreless outings after Megill was removed from the game. However, Adam Ottavino surrendered a run in the ninth on a Nick Gordon sacrifice fly as the Marlins would add an insurance run prior to handing the ball off to Tanner Scott for a six-out save.

Scott surrendered the Mets in order as the last-place Marlins would grab a 4-2 victory to begin the three-game set.

The Mets will look to even the series Wednesday night as they hand the ball off to southpaw David Peterson.

The 28-year-old is coming off a strong outing against the Washington Nationals in his last outing on June 4. The veteran tossed 6 2/3 innings allowing two runs on five hits as his season ERA sits at 3.09. Braxton Garrett (4.56) will take the ball for the Marlins.

