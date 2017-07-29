Mets make surprising addition with trade for Marlins closer AJ Ramos

The Mets might be considered sellers this year, but that didn’t stop general manager Sandy Alderson from making a notable addition on Friday night. According to MLB Network’s Ken Rosenthal, the forward-thinking GM made a deal that wasn’t on one anyone’s radar, acquiring closer AJ Ramos from the division rival Marlins.

The deal was clearly done with an eye towards setting up New York’s bullpen for the 2018 season. Ramos will remain under team control through 2018, and should help make up for the loss of current closer Addison Reed, who is expected to be dealt before Monday’s non-waiver deadline.

It also indicates Alderson is looking to tweak more than rebuild, which isn’t surprising given the wealth of core talent New York still possesses. The Mets, for all their troubles this season, could be right back in the mix next year with better luck in the health department. That might seem like a long shot given the injury histories of Matt Harvey and Steven Matz, not to mention Noah Syndergaard’s issues this season, but it’s a long shot Alderson feels is worth gambling on.

Ramos gives them a bullpen anchor should things go right, and a solid trade chip if they don’t. By acquiring him, they’re also keeping him away from Washington and other teams that could stand in their way, forcing those teams to up their effort for depth.

To complete the deal, the Mets sent minor league right-hander Merandy Gonzalez and minor league outfielder Ricardo Cespedes to Miami.

