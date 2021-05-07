Mets Mailbag: Would team take back Francisco Lindor trade, extension if it could?

Francisco Lindor fired up at second base home whites close shot

SNY's Andy Martino will be responding to and breaking down answers to questions from readers. Here's the latest...

@hero_richie: If the Mets could take back right now the Lindor trade would they? If they could take back right now the Lindor contract (but keep the trade) would they? Assume in this scenario there are no hard feelings. (Also doing a poll to see what fans thought would be interesting)

Boy oh boy. Those are interesting questions.

First: I think Lindor will be a very good player for the Mets. Keith Hernandez thinks he’s anxious because of the new contract, and is showing that by flying open and lunging too early at pitches. Being too early like that has the effect of ending up late on the fastball.



This is fixable, though it should be noted that Lindor’s offense had been trending downward off his early peak for a few years now. He might not ever be 2017-18 Lindor again, but he’s way, way, better than what we’re seeing right now.

But a do-over? Well ... doesn’t nearly every team that signs a player for a decade end up less enthusiastic as time goes by? These deals do not represent best practices in roster planning. The Mets know this.

What’s weird to me is how the narrative around these signings never changes. Fans clamor for the contract and applaud the teams when they award them. It just happened in San Diego with the Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. Only the great Jim Duquette, on his radio show, was like, “Why would the Padres take this risk? They don’t have to do it.” Indeed they didn’t.

Look, Lindor has a far higher ceiling than Andres Gimenez. He was right to grab the money and years that came his way. Who wouldn’t do the same?

But will it prove a good deal? I guess it depends on how many championships the Mets win during Lindor’s prime.