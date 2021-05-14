Mets Mailbag: What will they do with Robinson Cano?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andy Martino
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robinson Cano sitting outside dugout looking upset TREATED ART
Robinson Cano sitting outside dugout looking upset TREATED ART

SNY's Andy Martino will be responding to and breaking down answers to questions from readers. Here's the latest...

@VinceG222: Looking at the big picture I am fascinated by what the Mets will eventually do w/Cano. It's obvious they don't need him. What do you think will be the outcome?

Wait, Robinson Cano is on the Mets? Oh yeah. That seems like a while ago, doesn’t it?

After Cano got himself popped for a second time for PED use, I asked Mets president Sandy Alderson if he was planning to release Cano. Alderson said he hadn’t thought that far ahead yet, but I have a hard time seeing it going any other way.

Roster situations can always change, but in the current construction, Pete Alonso and J.D. Davis will need the DH at-bats (we’re assuming for the sake of this answer that the inevitable tragedy of the universal DH will occur in 2022), and Dominic Smith will likely move to first. Jeff McNeil is playing a Gold Glove-caliber second base lately.

Could the Mets ultimately decide to see what Cano has left in his bat before cutting bait? Sure. Maybe they will bring him to spring training to make sure they want to release him.

But I know this: The trade that brought Cano to New York has nothing to do with Alderson or Steve Cohen. Cohen can afford to eat the money. And I don’t think Alderson personally has any use for Cano.

Recommended Stories

  • Mets' reinforcements returning from injury could vault team to another stratosphere

    Despite a rough patch after their 7-4 start, the Mets were always set up for success. And the best is probably still to come, with a half dozen reinforcements on the way.

  • MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Hitters & Stacks for Friday, May 14th

    Friday, May 14, brings us a host of new matchups with the majority of the league heading into their weekend series. There should be fireworks in Coors Field, along with several other juicy matchups we can target. Let’s get into the top MLB DFS picks for hitters and stacks for Yahoo, DraftKings and FanDuel. Be […] The post MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Hitters & Stacks for Friday, May 14th appeared first on Awesemo.com.

  • Three strikes: Top Mariners prospects make debut; Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. injures ankle

    Logan Gilbert and Jarred Kelenic made their highly-anticipated Mariners debuts, while the Braves' Ronald Acuna suffered an injury on the basepaths.

  • Mets at Rays: 5 things to watch during three-game series in Tampa

    The Mets and Rays play a three-game series this weekend in Tampa. Here are five things to watch.

  • Mets' win streak showcases new team identity -- one that's needed in October

    The Mets are winning but not by brute force with their bats and star power. Depth pieces and offseason signees are making a real impact early on.

  • Say hello to Hunter Renfroe, the best defensive right fielder in baseball

    Hunter Renfroe is staking his claim as the best defensive right fielder in the game, and leaving his teammates in awe in the process, writes John Tomase.

  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Won’t Lift Mask Mandates For State

    Confusion continues as to whether a mask is required for certain activities. Today, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo added to that, saying that he’s not ready to adopt federal calls for limits on mask-wearing for his state’s residents. Cuomo said in a statement that he and Health Commissioner Howard Zucker had not decided if New […]

  • Antonio Brown sued for assault and battery over altercation with moving truck driver

    Antonio Brown pleaded no contest in 2020 after allegedly assaulting a moving truck driver.

  • Former Mets prospect Jarred Kelenic goes 0-for-4 in MLB debut

    Former Mets prospect Jarred Kelenic made his major league debut on Thursday night for the Seattle Mariners.

  • Trail Blazers' loss opens path for Lakers to avoid a play-in game; Celtics lock in No. 7 spot

    With just four days left in the regular season, the intrigue surrounding the play-in format has drawn more attention than the race for the No. 1 seed.

  • Fantasy Baseball: Ranking injured players you should keep or drop

    With so many injured players in the early going, Fred Zinkie declares whether you should drop or keep them in fantasy baseball leagues.

  • Do guys like Matt Harvey regret throwing hard instead of for contact to prolong their careers? | Shea Anything

    On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams and Keith Hernandez discuss if Matt Harvey regrets trying to throw 100MPH consistently rather than pitch for contact to preserve his arm and career. Keith points to Taijuan Walker recently saying how he prefers letting the defense help him out rather than risking more injury by throwing hard. About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, and SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Mets' Brandon Nimmo begins rehab assignment Thursday

    Brandon Nimmo's Mets return is close, but he'll have one more hurdle to clear before he is activated from the IL.

  • Eagles sign Nate Meadors, seven undrafted rookies

    The Eagles announced several signings on Friday, including an experienced addition to their cornerback group. Nate Meadors has signed a contract with the team. Meadors signed with the Vikings after going undrafted in 2019 and had two tackles in two games as a rookie. He played in another game for Minnesota last year and closed [more]

  • Todd Helton selected for induction into College Baseball Hall of Fame

    Former Tennessee baseball player Todd Helton has been selected for induction into College Baseball Hall of Fame.

  • Record-hunting Lewandowski leaves Bayern training early

    Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who is one short of the Bundesliga's single-season goal record with two games remaining, left team training early on Thursday, the club has confirmed.

  • Chiefs announce 8 undrafted free agent signings ahead of rookie minicamp

    The Kansas City Chiefs made it official with eight undrafted free agents.

  • MLB, MLBPA at odds over $500 million from games not played in 2020

    The NFL and the NFL Players Association have been squabbling over offseason workouts. Pro football enjoys labor relations far more favorable than Major League Baseball. Via Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the MLB Players Association has filed a grievance seeking an estimated $500 million in damages from MLB. The union argues that the [more]

  • MLB roundup: Corbin Burnes sets strikeout record in Brewers' loss to Cards

    Nolan Arenado had three hits and drove in a run as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals posted a 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the rubber match of a three-game series on Thursday. Arenado's two-out single off right-hander Corbin Burnes (2-3) in the first inning scored Tommy Edman, who singled to lead off the game. Burnes set the all-time record for consecutive strikeouts without a walk, extending his run to 58 before issuing his first free pass of the season in the fifth inning.

  • Soccer-Real sink Granada to keep pressure on Atletico

    GRANADA, Spain (Reuters) -Real Madrid swatted aside Granada 4-1 on Thursday to ensure the La Liga title race will go down to the wire. Despite missing a number of first-team regulars, Real started the stronger and first-half strikes from Luka Modric and Rodrygo put the visitors in control. Such was their dominance that even when Jorge Molina halved the deficit on 71 minutes, tapping in after Thibaut Courtois had kept out Luis Suarez's initial effort, they rarely looked troubled.