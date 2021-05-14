Mets Mailbag: What will they do with Robinson Cano?

Robinson Cano sitting outside dugout looking upset TREATED ART

SNY's Andy Martino will be responding to and breaking down answers to questions from readers. Here's the latest...

@VinceG222: Looking at the big picture I am fascinated by what the Mets will eventually do w/Cano. It's obvious they don't need him. What do you think will be the outcome?

Wait, Robinson Cano is on the Mets? Oh yeah. That seems like a while ago, doesn’t it?

After Cano got himself popped for a second time for PED use, I asked Mets president Sandy Alderson if he was planning to release Cano. Alderson said he hadn’t thought that far ahead yet, but I have a hard time seeing it going any other way.



Roster situations can always change, but in the current construction, Pete Alonso and J.D. Davis will need the DH at-bats (we’re assuming for the sake of this answer that the inevitable tragedy of the universal DH will occur in 2022), and Dominic Smith will likely move to first. Jeff McNeil is playing a Gold Glove-caliber second base lately.

Could the Mets ultimately decide to see what Cano has left in his bat before cutting bait? Sure. Maybe they will bring him to spring training to make sure they want to release him.

But I know this: The trade that brought Cano to New York has nothing to do with Alderson or Steve Cohen. Cohen can afford to eat the money. And I don’t think Alderson personally has any use for Cano.