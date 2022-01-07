Mets Mailbag: Is Mets-Yankees relationship still healthy enough to swing Jeff McNeil-Gleyber Torres trade?

Jeff McNeil rounds bases after HR vs. Phillies

SNY's Andy Martino will be responding to and breaking down answers to Mets questions from readers. Here's the latest...

Do you think there will be ramifications or consequences from the Yankees towards the Mets regarding the [Eric] Chavez steal, or has this generation of Yankees lost that fire? — @tbrucato



I read one report that the Mets/Yankees matched up well in a trade of [Jeff] McNeil for [Gleyber] Torres. Could you see them matching up in a trade with [Brian] Cashman/[Billy] Eppler's previous relationship? — @mattreed4484

I grouped these questions together because they are both asking about the Yankees/Mets dynamic in the new Cashman/Eppler era.





First, the idea that the Mets’ hiring of Chavez was controversial is an absurd fan fiction propagated by some sillier-than-usual coverage. Here’s what happened: Eppler asked permission to interview Chavez for a promotion. The Yankees, who had hired Chavez as assistant hitting coach, granted it, as per industry standard.

Eppler, by the way, had already taken Chavez from the Yankees once, when he brought him to the Angels front office. Cashman understands that the two work well together, and that people leave for better jobs. This has nothing to do with big, bad Uncle Steve smacking down the Yankees.

As for trades between the two teams, Eppler himself said during his introductory news conference that it was hard to see him and Cashman agreeing on a deal, because they value players similarly.

“I think it’s because we may have similar methodologies for evaluating players,’’ Eppler said. “I’m not expecting to do a lot of transactions [with Cashman].”

Cashman and Brodie Van Wagenen engaged in intense trade talks at times, once even agreeing to send Zack Wheeler to the Bronx until another player in the deal failed on medicals. Don’t expect the same with Eppler.