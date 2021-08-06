Mets Mailbag: Can Javier Baez's plate discipline improve — and if not, do you sign him?

Javier Baez Mets dejected in Miami August 2021

SNY's Andy Martino will be responding to and breaking down answers to questions from readers. Here's the latest...

Baez terribly non disciplined at the plate - should never throw him a strike. He will get himself out - can this be fixed and if not would u sign him — @jack_robostello

First, I like the Javier Baez trade for the Mets. As Sandy Alderson -- that’s Mr. Baseball Abstract in the clubhouse way back in 1983 himself -- says, this is supposed to be entertainment. Baez is an electric player.

But. But but but. You ask a fair question, and one that appears to have a clear answer. Can the holes in Baez’s offensive game be “fixed?” Will he ever stop swinging at that breaking ball low and away and well out of the strike zone?

Well, no. This is a 28-year-old man who has long since found his baseball identity. Here are his chase percentages for the past four seasons: 43.4, 42.6, 38.6, 45.3. This year, it’s 42.5. He’s actually making more contact on pitches chased out of the zone than ever before in his career.

Javy Baez swings the bat. It’s not often pretty, and it’s an established pattern (he also has power, plays slick defense, and brings experience winning a World Series. He’s a good player).

Would I sign him? Probably not. With Francisco Lindor’s possible offensive decline, that just seems like a lot of money wrapped up in two guys as cornerstone players who might not get on base enough.

It’s worth noting that Lindor is very influential at Citi Field, and by all accounts an impressive person whose opinions earn trust and respect. He already vouched for Baez with Steve Cohen and others in the front office.

So … we shall see what happens this winter.

