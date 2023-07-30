What the Mets get in Luisangel Acuña, the top prospect from the Rangers' Max Scherzer trade

Dec 19, 2022; NY, NY, USA; New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler introduces pitcher Kodai Senga (not pictured) during a press conference at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets' sale continued Saturday as they traded Max Scherzer and cash to the Texas Rangers for prospect Luisangel Acuña. This is the second Mets trade of deadline week after dealing David Robertson to the Marlins on Friday. The trading of Scherzer tells me that very little is off limits leading up to the Aug. 1 trade deadline. Tommy Pham and Mark Canha feel like certainties to be moved, it sounds like there is a chance Brooks Raley is moved.

And the big question remains -- will Justin Verlander also be moved?

Those are the things we will find out in the next 48 hours or so, but let's focus on the Scherzer trade here. There was a lot of buzz over the past week or two that Scherzer would be tough to move due to his performance and stuff, plus money owed -- and would a team part with a good enough prospect to entice the Mets to move him?

I will admit that I was a little surprised they were able to pull in Acuña here, though the Mets are paying north of $30 million in this deal, according to SNY's Andy Martino. Acuña is the younger brother of Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. and the family's second member to be in the Mets organization, as his father Ron Acuña was a Mets minor leaguer from 1999-2004.

Prior to the deal, Acuña ranked on Baseball America as MLB's No. 87 prospect and the Rangers' No. 2 prospect. MLB Pipeline ranked him Nos. 44 and 3, respectively.

He slashed .315/.377/.453 with 25 doubles, seven home runs, 51 RBI and 42 stolen bases in 84 games for Double-A Frisco.



In talking to a couple of scouts about him, he does not appear to possess the potential of his older brother -- I would never try to put on a 21-year-old kid in Double-A, that he has potential to be a top-five player in the world anyway. However, he does have the potential to become an above-average everyday player with a well-rounded skill set.

He has made big strides this year in his bat-to-ball skills, slashing his strikeout percentage by about 3% from 2022 at the same level. He still does have times where he chases good breaking balls, but he is also willing to take his walks and shows an above average knowledge of the strike zone.

He is a well-above-average athlete with high baseball IQ that you see stand out both in the field -- where he has played shortstop, second base and has started to dabble in center field -- and on the base paths, where the aforementioned 42 stolen bases come with only being caught five times.

Defensively, most scouts think he is naturally more comfortable in the infield dirt at shortstop or second base. But they wonder if the Mets would want to give him more looks in the outfield, where he has only played four games professionally, as he has enough arm strength to profile in the grass. Despite not being a plus-plus runner, most believe he is a 30-plus-stolen-base threat at the next level due to his feel on the base paths and ability to get good jumps on pitchers.

Home-run power will likely never be a big part of his game, as he may top out as a 15-homer type of player. However, his slugging percentage will likely be heavily driven by doubles and triples. He has worked this year on his swing path and shown a better propensity for hitting the ball in the air while registering some plus exit velocities. His groundball percentage is still a little higher than you'd like it to be (49.1% this year), but the expectation from those that have seen him is you will continue to see the groundball rate trend in the right direction.

As of this writing, Acuña would be the new No. 1 prospect in the Mets system for me and will be unanimously among the top 50-100 prospects in the sport across publications. Landing a prospect of this caliber for Scherzer -- it doesn't take a scout to realize his stuff isn't the same -- while saving $22.5 million or so feels like a pretty good win for GM Billy Eppler and the Mets staff.