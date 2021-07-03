Mets' Luis Rojas: Taijuan Walker 'deserves to be in the All-Star Game'

Taijuan Walker arm extended to pitch road blue jerseys

Taijuan Walker was dominant through his first five innings against the Yankees on Saturday, holding the Bombers hitless into the sixth inning as the Mets went on to an 8-3 win.

He was tagged for a couple of runs in the sixth, but he still lowered his season ERA to 2.44 and his WHIP to 1.01, ranking ninth and 12th among all National League pitchers, respectively.

And if you ask Luis Rojas, there's no way Walker should not be named to his first All-Star Game in the coming days.

"He deserves to be in the All-Star Game. He’s been outstanding for us," Rojas said. "He’s been like another ace. We talk about Jacob deGrom, and Taijuan has been like another ace. He’s got the numbers, he’s shown it repeatedly and he did it once again here at Yankee Stadium against a team that’s like machinery, just a great lineup.

"It’s a tough lineup to navigate, and to get to the sixth inning with a no-hitter, it says a lot about him. This is who he’s been the whole season for us."

Walker was also asked about whether or not he believes he's pitched well enough to make the squad, and while he is anxious to see if he makes the cut, his main focus is on helping the Mets win game.

"Honestly, it would be cool to make it, but my number one goal is to go out there and help the team win," Walker said. "Try to go out there and put up zeroes and give the team the best chance to win. If I made it, it would be cool, but my goal is just to help the team.

"I’m definitely anxious to find out, but right now it’s out of my hands. Like I said, I’m going out there helping the team try to win games and whatever happens, happens. If I make it, awesome. If not, then I’ll have four days off to enjoy with the family and recharge and get ready for the second half."



Walked signed with a two-year contract with the Mets on Feb. 20, a deal that came after many other available pitchers had signed their new contracts.

Perhaps Walker was an under-the-radar name among available pitchers this offseason, but his Mets teammates believe that the right-hander is commanding respect during his first season in Queens.

"Tai's done exceptionally well. I think he's exceeded a lot of his expectations coming into New York," said Dom Smith. "He goes out every day with a chip on his shoulder because he's not getting the respect that he deserves. He goes out every day and takes the ball and he doesn’t want to come out of the game."