Mets' Luis Rojas praises David Peterson's masterful performance

In his first outing against the Phillies a week ago, David Peterson allowed four earned runs in the first inning, including home runs from Rhys Hoskins and Alec Bohm.

But since that rocky first inning of his season, the Mets’ lefty has been a different pitcher, as evidenced by his tremendous six innings of two-hit ball against the Phillies on Wednesday in a 5-1 win.

Peterson tied a career high with 10 strikeouts, and he credits his turnaround to a mechanical change that he made after that tumultuous first inning in Philadelphia.

“It was just kind of keeping my frontside strong instead of kind of letting it leak off and letting my arm get away from me,” Peterson explained.

Peterson also gave a lot of the credit to his battery mate, saying he felt in sync with James McCann all night long.

"I felt good. I thought James and I were on the same page pitch-wise, and he did a hell of a job back there," Peterson said. "I think just getting ahead of guys and putting yourself in good position leads to good results.

“I thought it was a good night. Felt good, like I said, McCann and I were on the same page, working well. The offense, they did a great job and the defense was great behind us all night, and then the bullpen shutting it down was awesome.”

Peterson was in complete command on Wednesday, with the only blemish on his line coming on a Jean Segura solo home run in the top of the fifth inning.

He was pulled after 80 pitches and six innings, as his spot came up in the batting order with runners on base in the bottom of the sixth, and even though he completely understood Luis Rojas’ decision, it was clear that the competitor in Peterson wanted to stay in the game a little longer.

“I felt good tonight, I really did. I felt like I did my job and it was [Jeurys Familia’s] turn,” Peterson said. “We had guys on base when I was going to come up in the lineup. It was probably the right move to go there and pinch hit and go to the bullpen. I mean, I felt good, but that’s the decision that was made. We won the game, so all good."



Rojas praised his young left-hander after the Mets’ third straight win over the Phillies, once again speaking to Peterson’s maturity and poise, two aspects of his game that seem to be well beyond his years.

“You could tell he was ready to go, making the adjustments that he made after the first inning of that first outing, I think that gave him something, and you could tell that he was on a mission tonight,” Rojas said.

“That’s his poise again. This kid has shown that ever since the first time that I met him. … He’s up for adversity and he wanted the ball. He wanted to come in and pitch, you saw it from the first inning. He came in attacking, he got two strikeouts out of the first three batters, and then he kept rolling.

“This kid doesn’t get in his head. He just corrects what he needs to correct and goes after it.”