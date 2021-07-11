Mets' Luis Rojas, Jeff McNeil reflect on his improvements at the plate: 'He's a natural hitter'

McNeil squares up pitch 3b view home whites

Jeff McNeil added three more hits in Saturday's doubleheader - one of which drove in two runs in the nightcap.

McNeil struggled for the early part of the season, but is now hitting .333 in his last 12 games (12-for-36).

“I think it’s just getting comfortable at the plate," McNeil told reporters after the second game of Saturday's doubleheader. "Starting to see the ball better and I have my barrel where it is back. Been able to kind of shoot some balls all over the field. That just comes from playing a good amount of time there. Just getting the amount of Abs, feeling good again, it’s there, and feeling a lot better.”

Luis Rojas said McNeil has fixed his approach at the plate - he had some flaws when he first came off the injured list.

“Not chasing as much. He is gonna be a free swinger, he is gonna expand a little bit," Rojas said. "But I thought coming off the IL, he was going out there way too far. That’s just gonna diminish your chances to barrel the ball. I think he’s able to hit the breaks better now, he’s getting pitches in the zone, and that’s why he’s driving the ball better. He’s been more disciplined.”

"It’s nice to see McNeil swinging the way he’s swinging," he added.

McNeil wants to find gaps and hit for some power, but with the way he's barreling up balls, he thinks that is soon on its way.

“I feel good. Getting a lot of singles and hits, just need to start driving the ball a little bit more, but that’ll come with squaring the ball up, which I feel like I’ve been doing lately," he said.

“He’s getting there," Rojas added. "We all know how good of a hitter Jeff is. He hasn’t been consistent yet, but you can see when he starts getting hot, and I think he’s looking just like that. … This guy, he’s a natural hitter. And right now, he’s not thinking about anything. He’s just going in there and finding his pitches.”