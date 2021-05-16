Mets' Luis Rojas gives updates on Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, and more

Ryan Morik
·1 min read
Jacob deGrom 4/28 cropped
Jacob deGrom 4/28 cropped

Mets manager Luis Rojas gave updates on the plentiful injured Mets, and most were positive.

Jacob deGrom

Rojas said that deGrom has started throwing and they are aiming for him to throw a bullpen on Tuesday.

Rojas would not commit to activating deGrom off the injured list when eligible on Friday, but said he has been "responding well" to workouts and throw sessions.

Noah Syndergaard

"He's in the five-inning range," Rojas said. The Mets want Syndergaard to throw five innings on two occasions before shipping him to a rehab assignment "potentially" in Syracuse.

J.D. Davis

Davis could begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday, Rojas said.

Brandon Nimmo

Rojas said the Nimmo will be rejoining the Mets in Atlanta, but not to play.

"Just keep doing some further treatment. Until he’s 100 percent pain-free, we’re not gonna have him out there."

There's no public timetable for his return.

Carlos Carrasco

Carrasco went through some workouts to test his hamstring so "he can do things the way we want him to do them when he joins the team."

Carrasco is still on a week-by-week basis, according to Rojas.

Seth Lugo

“He’s facing batters. He’s almost at the point where he’s gonna have a rehab assignment and have a few outings there before he joins the team.”

Luis Guillorme

Guillorme is not swinging a bat after injuring his oblique. Rojas said he is still doing exercises to this point and some drills, but no baseball activity.

