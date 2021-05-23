Mets' Luis Rojas explains thinking behind pulling Joey Lucchesi after four one-hit innings

Joey Lucchesi with glove up near his face grey uniform Marlins

With the Mets in desperate need of length out of their starting pitching following Friday’s 12-inning affair with the Miami Marlins, Joey Lucchesi delivered with his best outing of the season.

Featuring a nearly unhittable “churve,” the man they call “Joey Fuego” dazzled through four innings, striking out eight Marlins while allowing just one hit.

But to the surprise of many, Lucchesi was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the top of the fifth inning, ending his afternoon after just 43 pitches.

The Mets went on to lose the game 3-1 on a Garrett Cooper walk-off two-run bomb in the ninth, and afterwards manager Luis Rojas explained the team’s thought process behind what seemed like an early hook for the lefty.

“With him, this is a guy who’s been part of our bullpen now for almost a week,” Rojas said. “We knew that we had him at a point where he was throwing sides as a starter, but not at this point. He wasn’t doing that in between starts or anything. Last night we didn’t know who was going to start the game, and this morning was when we committed to giving the ball to Lucchesi because he had probably the length that we needed and the four innings, which is what he gave us today. We felt it was safe for him with the ups and downs, and just from our pitching coach’s experience and any concern level that we may have just pushing a guy going maybe to a further up-down or pitch count after the four innings without having a side, that’s why we ended up going that way.

“We pitched really good, we had Sean Reid-Foley fresh. That’s a guy who can give us two or three like he’s done it, and we just felt like we could have connected both things happening. We can balance that thought process with Lucchesi, and then the string of righties coming in and the thought process that Reid-Foley can come in and give us multiple innings.”

Lucchesi admitted afterwards that he was surprised he wasn’t going back out there for the fifth inning, though he could see where the team was coming from in their decision.

Story continues

“Yeah, I kind of get it but honestly I did feel like I could go a few more,” Lucchesi said. “I only had like 43 pitches. I was feeling good, but I also get it. I need to keep being more consistent.”

Saturday’s start was a pivotal one for Lucchesi, who struggled in his first six outings of the season to a tune of a 9.19 ERA in his six appearances, including three starts as an opener. The 27-year-old gave the Mets everything they were looking for, and he credited his turnaround to a change in his mentality on the mound.

“My mindset was a little bit different today. I just tried to keep it simple,” Lucchesi said. “I had a little competition inside myself, in my head, saying let’s see just how many times I can hit the glove today, and I just stayed stubborn with that thought in my head, and that’s all I was doing.”