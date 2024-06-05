Mets have 'low level of concern' with Starling Marte after outfielder was scratched from Wednesday's lineup with knee issue

The Mets originally had outfielder Starling Marte in Wednesday's lineup for the series finale against the Washington Nationals, but he was scratched not long after the lineup was released.

According to manager Carlos Mendoza, Marte mentioned "something about his knee" on Tuesday night, but should be available off the bench if needed, with the skipper saying the team is not very concerned with the issue at the moment.

"He mentioned something about his right knee. He felt something in the seventh inning," Mendoza said. "He didn’t think much of it. I was like ‘Just get treatment on it,’ which he did last night."

Marte thought on Tuesday night that he’d be good to go for the series finale, which is why he was in the original lineup. But when Mendoza checked back in with him on Wednesday, Marte said he was still “feeling it,” and the Mets want to play it cautious, electing to start Tyrone Taylor in right field.

"Low level of concern right now," said Mendoza. "He should be a player for us (off the bench)."

Marte is having a strong bounce-back season following a disappointing 2023 campaign in which he clearly wasn't 100 percent healthy. The veteran is slashing .276/.326/.414 with six home runs, 25 RBI, and 10 stolen bases and has been heating up recently. In his last six games, Marte is 10-for-22 with six RBI and a 1.156 OPS, including a two-run triple in Tuesday's win.