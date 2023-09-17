Mets lose to Reds again as both teams’ rookies leave their marks

Rookies for the Mets and Reds made their marks throughout Saturday night’s game, but it was a Cincinnati youngster who delivered the decisive blow.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand’s two-run home run against Mets starter Tylor Megill proved to be the game-winner in the Reds’ 3-2 victory at Citi Field.

The 23-year-old’s fourth-inning blast broke a 1-1 tie and spoiled an otherwise gritty performance by Megill, who entered the outing with a 2.20 ERA over his previous three starts. The right-hander wasn’t as sharp Saturday, allowing 11 baserunners over 5.2 innings, but he didn’t allow any earned runs beyond Encarnacion-Strand’s blast.

Encarnacion-Strand was far from the only rookie who left an imprint on the game. Cincinnati’s Elly De La Cruz, the 21-year-old highlight machine who made his MLB debut in June, went 2-for-4 with a stolen base after not playing in Friday’s series opener.

For the Mets, 22-year-old Ronny Mauricio continued the strong start to his MLB career with two more hits, including a first-inning RBI single that gave his team a short-lived 1-0 lead. Mauricio, who played third base for the second night in a row, is now batting .302 since making his MLB debut Sept. 1. Saturday marked the fourth multi-hit performance of his 12-game career.

The Mets received good and bad moments from 21-year-old catcher Francisco Alvarez, whose second-inning throwing error on a pickoff attempt allowed the Reds to tie the score, 1-1. Alvarez somewhat atoned for the miscue with an RBI double in the fourth inning, then extended a Mets rally attempt with a two-out single in the ninth. The next batter, Pete Alonso, grounded into a force out to end the game.

MLB Pipeline ranked Alvarez and De La Cruz among its top 10 prospects before the 2023 season. Encarnacion-Strand and Mauricio were both considered top 100 prospects before their second-half call-ups.

Another touted rookie, 24-year-old pitcher Andrew Abbott, started Saturday for Cincinnati. The Mets got to him for two runs over 3.2 innings, but they failed to score against four Reds relievers over the final 5.1 frames.

The Reds (78-72), who entered Saturday tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final NL Wild Card spot, also won Friday’s game against the Mets, with 2021 Rookie of the Year Jonathan India hitting a game-winning homer.

The Mets (68-80) will attempt to avoid a three-game sweep Sunday afternoon, with left-hander Jose Quintana (2-5, 3.05 ERA) set to pitch against Reds lefty Brandon Williamson (4-4, 4.47 ERA).