Mets lose OF prospect Jake Mangum in trade, select RHP Zach Greene from Yankees in Rule 5 Draft

Jake Mangum / SNY

Despite not being picked in the 2022 Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday evening, the Mets ended up losing outfield prospect Jake Mangum to the Miami Marlins.

In early November, the Mets made a trade with the Marlins for pitchers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham. New York traded pitching prospect Franklin Sanchez and a player to be named later. The Marlins acquired Mangum as that player.

The Mets did select right-handed pitching prospect Zach Greene from the Yankees in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday.

There had been some fear that players like Mangum and RHP Dedniel Nunez could have been selected. By rule, players first signed at age 18 or younger must be added to 40-man rosters within five seasons or they become eligible to be drafted by other organizations. Players signed at 19 years or older have to be protected within four seasons.

Both Mangum and Nunez went unprotected by the Mets as they were left off the 40-man roster.

Mangum, 26, was a fourth-round pick of the Mets in 2019. He reached the Triple-A level this past season, slashing .333/.365/.471 with two homers and 21 RBI in 33 games at that level.

Meanwhile, the Mets add Greene, 26, who was originally an eighth-round pick of the Yankees in 2019. Greene spent his entire 2022 season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, going 9-0 with a 3.42 ERA while holding opposing hitters to a .201 average.