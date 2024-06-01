Mets lose to Diamondbacks, 10-5, after retiring Darryl Strawberry’s number

NEW YORK — A day that began with Darryl Strawberry’s number-retirement ceremony ended without much reason for the current New York Mets to celebrate.

Saturday’s 10-5 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field snapped the Mets’ two-game winning streak and dropped them back to 10 games below .500.

The biggest blow came off the bat of Arizona’s Christian Walker, who opened the scoring with a third-inning grand slam against Mets starter Sean Manaea. The Diamondbacks scored at least two runs in four different innings, including the eighth, when Corbin Carroll punctuated the rout with a two-run single.

Manaea struck out a season-high 10 batters over 5.2 innings but gave up six earned runs, matching his most of the year.

The Mets’ lineup, meanwhile, failed to capitalize against Slade Cecconi, who entered with a 6.12 ERA but allowed only one run over 4.2 innings.

That run came on a 440-foot solo shot by Mark Vientos in the fourth inning. It was the fourth home run of the season for the 24-year-old Vientos, who began the year at Triple-A but is now operating as the Mets’ primary third baseman after Brett Baty was optioned Friday.

Vientos, who went 3 for 5 in Friday’s win, went 2 for 4 on Saturday and is now hitting .340,

The Mets trailed, 10-1, before a four-run rally in the ninth inning that Pete Alonso capped with a two-run home run.

The Mets won the first two games of their four-game set against Arizona, which gave them consecutive victories for the first time since May 6-7 in St. Louis. They went 4-15 between the win streaks.

Saturday marked the Mets’ first loss in the three games since Francisco Lindor called a team meeting on Wednesday.

Now 24-34, the Mets will look to win their first series since early May with a victory on Sunday. Jose Quintana (1-5, 5.06 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Mets. Brandon Pfaadt (2-4, 4.16 ERA) is set to pitch for Arizona.

The Mets retired Strawberry’s No. 18 during a pregame ceremony. Strawberry earned seven All-Star selections during his eight seasons with the Mets. His 252 home runs are the most in franchise history.

Alvarez latest

Francisco Alvarez continues to ramp up his recovery.

Working back from a torn ligament in his left thumb, Alvarez was set to catch seven innings in a rehab game Saturday night with Double-A Binghamton and then play again Sunday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said.

If all goes well, it would be the first time Alvarez, 22, played back-to-back games since the injury.

“Progressing well,” Mendoza said Saturday. “Moving in the right direction.”

Alvarez began his rehab assignment Thursday, going 1 for 2 with a three-run home run while catching five innings at Double-A. He was off Friday and is scheduled for another off day Monday before resuming his work Tuesday.

He last appeared in an MLB game on April 19.

Alvarez, who hit 25 home runs as a rookie last season, batted .236 with one homer through 16 games this year.

While the Mets have not given a timeline for Alvarez’s return, Mendoza did not rule out the catcher traveling with the club to London for next week’s two-game series against the Phillies.

Also fluid is how much Alvarez will play with a splint on his injured hand.

“I think it will be an ongoing thing, depending on how he’s feeling,” Mendoza said. “This something he will continue to use, but as he continues to feel well and feel good about himself, he might just play without it.”

Senga update

Mets ace Kodai Senga hasn’t progressed past playing light catch since his latest injury setback, Mendoza said.

The right-hander has not pitched this season after being diagnosed with a shoulder strain during spring training.

His rehab was interrupted last month when Senga experienced triceps soreness, prompting a cortisone shot on May 24.

There is currently no plan for Senga to resume pitching off of a mound.

Smith close to return

The Mets’ banged-up bullpen may soon receive a little relief.

Drew Smith could be activated on Sunday or Monday after missing more than a month with shoulder soreness, Mendoza said.

The right-hander, who boasts a 2.70 ERA over 10.0 innings this season, last appeared in an MLB game on April 23. He pitched in his fifth minor-league rehab game Friday.

Last week, the Mets placed struggling closer Edwin Diaz on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement. They also designated reliever Jorge Lopez for assignment after he tossed his glove into the stands during an ejection Wednesday, then raised eyebrows with his profanity-filled postgame comments.

