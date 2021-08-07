Mets looking for any spark they can find after falling out of first place

Dom Smith swing Phillies grey uniform

There is plenty of time, of course, but at this point that’s not the issue for these free-falling Mets. No, it’s not just simply that they fell out of first place on Friday night for the first time since May 7th, losing 4-2 to the Phillies, but rather that it’s very difficult to find reasons to believe they can get their season back on the rails.

It starts with the anemic offense, obviously, which has been their major weakness all season. Why would anyone think they are suddenly going to become dangerous with the bats, especially now that an early look at free-swinging Javier Baez makes it hard to believe he can be consistent force, never mind a savior?

After all, the close confines of Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia have regularly been a cure for whatever is ailing them offensively over the years, but not even their favorite bandbox could ignite them this time.

No less significant, the Mets right now don’t have the dominant pitching that carried them during the first half of the season. They desperately miss Jacob deGrom, perhaps at least partly psychologically, and they know he’s gone for a minimum of a few more weeks, or at least through the upcoming stretch of 13 straight games with the Dodgers and the Giants that could prove pivotal.

On Friday night, with first place on the line, Marcus Stroman could have played the role of stopper, and it’s not as if he pitched poorly. But the right-hander was gone after five innings and 91 pitches, trailing 2-1, and ultimately the early exit cost the Mets, as Edwin Diaz wound up pitching in the type of non-save situation in which he has failed repeatedly this season.

That’s no excuse for Diaz. Maybe you can argue that Luis Rojas should know better by now than to use him in such a spot, but this was a critical situation, with the Mets trailing 2-1 and needing to keep the game close, and theoretically he’s their best reliever.

As such Diaz simply has to be better than serving up a 1-0 fastball right down the middle that Bryce Harper launched practically to the New Jersey Turnpike.

In any case, Mets’ starting pitchers are rarely going deep into games anymore, and it’s putting undue strain on the bullpen. In this case, Rojas used Aaron Loup for the sixth inning and Seth Lugo for the seventh, before going to Diaz in the eighth.

Presumably, if Stroman had at least gone six innings, Diaz wouldn’t have been in there to give up that costly home run to Harper, all the more costly when Jonathan Villar hit a solo home run in the ninth to make it 4-2.

But let’s be real: lately Diaz hasn’t been nearly as dependable as he was for most of the first half of the season, and that’s one more reason to worry about thee state of this team. He blew those three straight saves just before and after the All-Star break, and only Michael Conforto’s great throw to the plate last week kept him from blowing another one.

Add it all up and it’s no accident that the Mets have not only fallen out of first place, but seem to be in danger of letting the season slip away from them.

After all, they are 9-13 since the All-Star break and, more to the point, they’ve lost seven of their last nine games.



For a long time the state of the NL East allowed the Mets to maintain a comfortable lead even while playing at a mediocre level, but that has changed, at least for the moment.

The Phillies, who imploded regularly in the first half because of bad defense and a shoddy bullpen, have gotten hot, winning six straight games now to move ahead of the Mets by a half-game in the NL East.

Not that they’re suddenly a juggernaut, but they’re potent offensively and they made moves at the trade deadline that have improved their pitching, dealing to acquire Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy from the Texas Rangers.

Gibson has pitched well in two starts for the Phillies, going six innings against the Mets on Friday night while allowing only one run. He doesn’t have dominant stuff but has pitched well all season, relying on his ability to mix and match with his slider, sinker, cutter, and changeup, while keeping the ball on the corners of the plate.

As such he slots in nicely behind Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola in the Phillies’ rotation, and Kennedy has taken over as their closer, the most problematic spot for Joe Girardi’s ballclub all season.

Kennedy has already given up a couple of home runs in three appearances with his new team, but he did get the save on Friday night, and his arrival also allowed the Phillies to move Ranger Suarez, a lefty who was pitching well in the bullpen, to the starting rotation.

Suarez pitches against the Mets Saturday against Tylor Megill, and as such it feels like it could be another revealing night at the ballpark. Megill has been a godsend for the Mets but he’s coming off his worst start so far, giving up five runs against the Marlins, and we’ll see if it was a fluke or perhaps the league is catching up with him.

At this point, the Mets are looking for any reason to believe. They’ve pulled out a lot of games this season in the late innings when the odds were against them. Now they need to pull their season out of the fire, at least for the moment.

Perhaps more to the point, they need someone to lead the way out, especially offensively. Do they have that somebody right now?