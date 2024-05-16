Mets look to end 3-game skid, play the Phillies

New York Mets (19-23, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (31-13, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Quintana (1-4, 5.44 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (3-0, 4.82 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -150, Mets +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets look to end a three-game losing streak with a win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia is 31-13 overall and 16-7 in home games. The Phillies are 15-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York is 9-9 on the road and 19-23 overall. The Mets have a 7-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Pete Alonso has nine doubles, nine home runs and 22 RBI for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 7-for-34 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .275 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Mets: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Shintaro Fujinami: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.