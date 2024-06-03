Mets look to break road losing streak, face the Nationals

New York Mets (24-35, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (27-31, third in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (0-2, 1.69 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (4-4, 2.91 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nationals -125, Mets +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets hit the road against the Washington Nationals looking to break a three-game road slide.

Washington is 27-31 overall and 10-13 in home games. The Nationals have a 12-21 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

New York is 24-35 overall and 11-14 in road games. The Mets have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .379.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 10 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 26 RBI for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 12-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 13 doubles, nine home runs and 29 RBI while hitting .227 for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 13-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mets: 3-7, .227 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.