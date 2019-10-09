Mets likely to interview Joe Girardi

Jon Heyman reports that Joe Girardi is “sure to get a sit-down” interview for the Mets’ managerial opening.

Makes sense. Mickey Callaway’s biggest fault as a manager this past year were his in-game decisions. Girardi, no matter what else you think of him, was a good tactical manager, particularly with the bullpen. He obviously has a track record of success and is familiar with the whole New York thing too, so he’s a logical candidate for the job.

Girardi is reportedly interested in the Cubs’ opening as well, though it’s not entirely clear how interested the Cubs are in Girardi. Either way, look for his name to be circulating as the many current managerial openings are filled.