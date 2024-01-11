Mets legend Buddy Harrelson dead at 79 after battle with Alzheimer's

Mets legend Buddy Harrelson has died at the age of 79 after a battle with Alzheimer's, the team announced.

"We were saddened to learn of Mets Hall of Famer Buddy Harrelson’s passing," Steve and Alex Cohen said in a statement. "He was a skilled defender and spark plug on the 1969 Miracle Mets. The Gold Glove shortstop played 13 years in Queens, appearing in more games at short than anyone else in team history. Buddy was the third base coach on the 1986 World Champs, becoming the only person to be in uniform on both World Series winning teams. We extend our deepest condolences to his entire family.”

Harrelson played for the Mets from 1965 to 1977, earning two All-Star nods and helping the team win the World Series in 1969 and reach another World Series in 1973.

He won the 1971 Gold Glove award at shortstop.

Harrelson was also a part of one of the most famous moments in Mets history when he fought Pete Rose of the Reds after a dustup near second base during game three of the 1973 NLCS.

After his playing career, Harrelson coached for the Mets in 1982 and from 1985 to 1990.

Harrelson also had a brief stint as Mets manager, in 1990 and 1991.

