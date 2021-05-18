Should the Mets have let Taijuan Walker pitch on Monday?

Mets Taijuan Walker front facing vs Braves 5/17

In Taijuan Walker’s start last Wednesday against Baltimore, his left side was enough of an issue that he did not swing in three at-bats to protect it.

Five days later, Walker ended his outing in Atlanta early because of tightness in his side.

Should the Mets have let him pitch at all?

The question comes in light of recent injuries that Jacob deGrom and Jeff McNeil tried to play through before landing on the injured list.

Now down more players than we can recite from memory, the team can hardly afford to take additional risks.

Walker will undergo an MRI on Tuesday but maintained that his injury wasn’t “anything too serious.”

Asked why he started five days after feeling unable to swing, he said, “I felt pretty good. We did a lot of work to get it better, and I felt good yesterday. Threw off the mound a little bit yesterday and it felt good. The first pitch [on Monday] it just kind of grabbed on me and just never got better throughout the game.”

It’s natural for an athlete to want to compete, and they often play through minor injuries. If a pitcher skipped a start every time he felt tight somewhere, he would hardly ever pitch.

But with side muscles -- obliques, intercostals, rib cages -- re-injury is a particular risk, and setbacks can become long-term absences.



Manager Luis Rojas defended the team’s process in evaluating Walker between starts.

“He had some light tightness,” Rojas said. “That’s what everyone called it. He called it. The medical staff called it as well. Nothing concerning that would put him in a situation where he couldn’t pitch or he couldn’t compete out there. He didn’t swing because I believe that he started feeling the tightness on a swing that he took. But there was no concern whatsoever going into this start ... he checked all the boxes going in there, the same as he did in the two previous starts



Rojas also correctly noted that Walker was “cruising” through three scoreless innings before determining that he couldn’t continue.

“When something is tight, it’s different from when it’s really sore,” Rojas said. “It’s not the same thing. Tightness you can work it out and be fine … guys play through tightness and they get their treatment pregame and they loosen the area up and they go and play. And that’s what we felt Taijuan was dealing with.”

On Tuesday, the Mets will learn more about if they will lose Walker for longer. For now, they are left to hope that the outcome is better than it was with deGrom and McNeil.