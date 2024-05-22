Mets’ left-hander Brooks Raley needs elbow surgery and is out for season

CLEVELAND — The Mets were dealt another blow Tuesday when they received news that left-handed reliever Brooks Raley needs elbow surgery, which effectively ends his season and possibly his time in Queens.

After weeks of deliberation and multiple opinions on the frayed ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow, Raley, one of the Mets’ most effective relievers, chose the surgical route. He’ll undergo surgery next week, though the Mets don’t yet know whether it will be Tommy John surgery or an internal brace procedure.

“He just kept feeling something,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday night at Progressive Field after the Mets lost 7-4 to the Cleveland Guardians. “They’re going to go in there and see what’s going on.”

Both operations require about a year of rehab, leaving Raley’s career in doubt. The soon-to-be 36-year-old will be a free agent this winter. The Mets declined to trade him last summer and picked up his $6.5 million option for the 2024 season last fall, but an elbow surgery at his age could scare teams away.

However, Raley’s track record has been strong over the last few years. He also brings a veteran presence and often works with younger pitchers in the bullpen.

Raley didn’t allow an earned run through seven innings with the Mets this year and will finish his career in Flushing with a 2-2 record, a 2.48 ERA and three saves. He came to the Mets in a winter meetings trade with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2022.

This leaves Jake Diekman as the primary left-hander in the bullpen. Another veteran, the 37-year-old Diekman misses a lot of bats (career 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings rate, 12.1 with the Mets this season), but he also walks a lot of hitters (7.5 walks per nine this season). Tuesday, he gave up a two-run homer to Cleveland pinch-hitter David Fry, allowing an inherited runner to score.

The Mets are carrying left-hander Josh Walker and have also used left-handers Danny Young and Tyler Jay. Young is on the 40-man, while Jay, a journeyman, was designated for assignment after making the first two big-league appearances of his career in April. Jay cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Syracuse, where he is currently playing.