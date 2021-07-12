Mets latest 2021 MLB Draft picks: Rounds 2-10

2021 MLB Draft treated image - Mets version

The Mets got a steal with RHP Kumar Rocker falling to them at No. 10 overall in the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday. Who else might they be able to select?

Rounds 2-10, where the Mets have a pick in each, will kick off at 1 p.m.







Second Round (No. 46 overall): TXNL Academy (HS) RHP Calvin Ziegler

Age: 18

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210

Ziegler, the top Canadian prospect in this year's draft class, is a raw prospect with a consistent low-to-mid 90s fastball and solid slider with some good spin rate on it.

Because of the Rocker drafting, Ziegler goes here as someone who could sign under his slot total with Rocker likely needing more to sign. Still, Ziegler, just 18 years old, is someone the Mets' player development staff can mold and refine in the minors.

First Round (No. 10 overall): Vanderbilt RHP Kumar Rocker

Age: 21

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 245 pounds



Rocker was a steal for the Mets at this selection, as the 2021 All-SEC First Team selection wasn't supposed to make it to No. 10.

The 2019 College World Series MOP and former Freshman of the Year by D1Baseball.com has electric stuff on the mound, though there were some velocity inconsistencies this past season. At his best, he's sitting in the 94-97 mph range with his fastball and a nasty slider/curveball combo to go with a developing changeup.

The Mets were elated with the pick and Rocker feels he was made to pitch in New York. It's a win-win for both sides.