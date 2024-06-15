Mets' Kodai Senga throws bullpen Saturday, could face live hitters soon

Kodai Senga is progressing well on his road to returning to the Mets after another bullpen session on Saturday afternoon.

Prior to Saturday's game against the Padres, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that Senga threw a two-inning bullpen, throwing 30-35 pitches. The first-year skipper also detailed Senga's next steps.

"He'll throw another one middle of next week and hopefully we can move to the next phase, which is face hitters," he said.

Earlier this week, Senga threw a bullpen session at Citi Field and threw around 30 pitches. The Mets ace spoke to the media following his session and was optimistic about his progress and pitching this season.

“Obviously, I want to get out there as soon as possible, but there’s all protocol and the rehab progression,” Senga said. “All I can focus on is getting better and getting out there as soon as possible to throw as many innings as possible.”

Although Mendoza believes Senga won't return before the All-Star break in mid-July, the right-hander getting threw these bullpen sessions is a good sign toward his return to the mound.

The 31-year-old could give the Mets rotation a boost for a potential playoff run. In his rookie season, the right-hander posted a 2.98 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP along with a 12-7 record. He was second in Rookie of the Year voting and seventh in Cy Young voting. He also made the All-Star team a season ago.